Barcelona will try to put a difficult rivalry loss behind them when they host Villarreal in a Spanish La Liga match on Thursday at Camp Nou. Barca (7-1-1) lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday at the Bernabeu, but they know they'll have a chance to return the favor at Camp Nou and just need to keep winning. La Blaugrana fell three points behind the reigning champs in La Liga's table but have designs on being right there at the end. To do that, they need to get past teams like Villarreal (4-3-2), who sit seventh in the table after a 2-0 victory against Osasuna on Monday. The Yellow Submarine have been the league's best defensive team, but Barcelona are in that conversation, as well, so it could be a tight one. Barcelona have dominated the series, but the teams split their two meetings last season, with the road team winning each time.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal spread: Barcelona -1.5 (+120)

Barcelona vs. Villarreal over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Villarreal money line: Barcelona -215, Villarreal +525, Draw +350

BAR: They are 1-0-2 in their past three Thursday matches

VIL: They have failed to score in four straight road games

Why You Should Back Barcelona

La Blaugrana are 19-6-1 in the past 26 meetings with Villarreal, and they have several advantages here beyond their top-end talent. They also will be more rested, have far superior depth and will have the fans on their side. They have outscored their home opponents 8-0 in three games (2-1-0) and will be out to make a statement after their first loss. Robert Lewandowski has a league-high nine goals in nine matches, and the Barcelona midfield will control the ball. Captain Sergio Busquets will lead an attack that should poke and prod until it finds a weakness in the stout Villarreal back line.

Ousmane Dembele (two goals, two assists) and Raphinha (two goals) are also elite playmakers, and 19-year-old Ansu Fati (two goals, three assists) can be a menace off the bench. Barcelona lead La Liga in possession at 65%, and they held the ball for 70% of the last meeting while allowing four total shots. They have the most shots (163) and attempts on target (57) in the league while allowing just 73 attempts (fewest) and 23 on net (second-fewest). Their back line might be even better than Villarreal's, as it had allowed just one goal entering Sunday's loss to the champs.

Why you should back Villarreal

The Yellow Submarine can bank on confidence from their 2-0 victory at Camp Nou to close out last season. They also come off a strong victory against Osasuna on Monday that saw Arnaut Danjuma notch his first two goals of the season. He led the team with 10 last season, and Villarreal will be looking to find him for counter-attacks against a Barca defense that showed vulnerability on Sunday. Giovani Lo Celso also is a capable finisher up front and has one goal so far. Villarreal have scored 12 goals in their nine matches, and their plus-9 differential is the fourth-best mark in La Liga.

They get plenty of chances to score and don't give up many. Villarreal rank fifth in the league in shots (120), and they have put 40 of those attempts on target, third-most in the league. The key to the team's success has clearly been the defense. Only three teams have allowed fewer than their 29 shots on target, as opponents put it on frame less than 30% of the time. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has been vacuuming up everything that comes near him. He is sixth in saves (26) and leads the league with an 89.7 save percentage and a plus-3.1 mark in post-shot expected goals allowed.

