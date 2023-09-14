The two remaining teams in the league with perfect records square off when reigning champions Bayern Munich host first-place Bayer Leverkusen in a 2023-24 German Bundesliga matchup on Friday. Both squads have won their first three matches of the season, with Bayer Leverkusen sitting atop the table by virtue of a slight advantage in goal differential. The clubs have been idle since Sept. 2, when Die Werkself recorded a 5-1 home victory against Darmstadt and Bayern Munich edged Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on the road.

Kickoff at Allianz Arena is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Bavarians are the -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen odds, while Die Werkself are +400 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the 2022-23 EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60). Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has broken down Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen money line: Munich -180, Leverkusen +400, Draw +360

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen spread: Munich -1.5 (+140)

BM: The Bavarians have scored in 33 straight Bundesliga home games against Leverkusen

BL: Die Werkself have allowed a total of seven shots over their first three matches this season

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Bayern Munich

The Bavarians have been the class of Bundesliga for more than a decade as they won their 11th consecutive league title last season. They boast two of the top scorers thus far in 2023-24 as winger Leroy Sane and English striker Harry Kane are tied for fifth in Bundesliga with three goals apiece. The 27-year-old Sane recorded a brace in Munich's season-opening 4-0 victory against Werder Bremen and also converted in the team's triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kane, who is in his first season with the Bavarians after spending parts of the previous 11 with Tottenham of the English Premier League, scored his first Bundesliga goal and added an assist in his debut. The 30-year-old, who converted for England in an international friendly against Scotland on Tuesday, followed with a brace in Munich's 3-1 triumph over FC Augsburg. French forward Mathys Tel has tallied twice this season while defender Alphonso Davies shares the league lead with three assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Bayer Leverkusen

Die Werkself have gotten off to an impressive start after finishing sixth in the Bundesliga table last season. They rank first in the league in goals per match (3.7), goal differential (plus-8), shots per match (18) and shot differential (plus-47). Seven different players have scored goals over the team's first three contests while six have picked up assists.

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface, who signed a five-year contract in July after spending last season with Union SG of the Belgian Pro League, is tied for second place in Bundesliga with four goals. The 22-year-old, who also has notched a pair of assists, recorded a brace in Leverkusen's 3-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach and registered another in the win against Darmstadt a week later. Jonathan Tah has netted two tallies for Die Werkself while fellow defender Jeremie Frimpong is even with Davies and two others for first in the league with three assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make picks for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Green has broken down the German Bundesliga match from every angle. He has locked in a pair of confident best bets and also is offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his German Bundesliga picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich have all the value, all from the soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out, and find out.