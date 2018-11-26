Bayern Munich vs. Benfica: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Champions League action resumes on Tuesday with Bayern Munich welcoming Benfica to Germany, with the German club hoping to wrap up Group E. Benfica needs a win to stay in the competition, as a draw likely won't be enough to remain in contention with just one match remaining after this.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Bayern vs. Benfica

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 27



: Tuesday, Nov. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena in Munich



: Allianz Arena in Munich TV channel : None



: None Streaming: Univision Deportes app and B/R Live

Univision Deportes app and B/R Live Odds: Bayern -385 / Benfica +800 / Draw +420

Storylines

Bayern: Bayern is in first place with 10 points and a 3-1-0 record. With a two-point lead entering the day, Bayern will win the group with a win and an Ajax loss. But the team enters the game in poor form. The team is in fifth place in the Bundesliga and it has only won two of its last six games in all competitions. With six goals conceded in the last two, the defense isn't in sync and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer looks short on confidence.

Benfica: The Portuguese giants are 1-1-2 in the cup and enter the day four points back of second place. The team looks headed for the Europa League if it doesn't get a victory here. A draw won't be enough, because at best, it will still be three points back entering the final day.

Bayern vs. Benfica prediction

After the rough draw last weekend, Bayern comes back in UCL to get three important points and ease tension.

Pick: Bayern (-385)