Bayern Munich vs. Benfica: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Bayern can take command of the group with a victory here
Champions League action resumes on Tuesday with Bayern Munich welcoming Benfica to Germany, with the German club hoping to wrap up Group E. Benfica needs a win to stay in the competition, as a draw likely won't be enough to remain in contention with just one match remaining after this.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Bayern vs. Benfica
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Allianz Arena in Munich
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: Univision Deportes app and B/R Live
- Odds: Bayern -385 / Benfica +800 / Draw +420
Storylines
Bayern: Bayern is in first place with 10 points and a 3-1-0 record. With a two-point lead entering the day, Bayern will win the group with a win and an Ajax loss. But the team enters the game in poor form. The team is in fifth place in the Bundesliga and it has only won two of its last six games in all competitions. With six goals conceded in the last two, the defense isn't in sync and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer looks short on confidence.
Benfica: The Portuguese giants are 1-1-2 in the cup and enter the day four points back of second place. The team looks headed for the Europa League if it doesn't get a victory here. A draw won't be enough, because at best, it will still be three points back entering the final day.
Bayern vs. Benfica prediction
After the rough draw last weekend, Bayern comes back in UCL to get three important points and ease tension.
Pick: Bayern (-385)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Roma preview
Real is coming off a shock loss to Eibar and hopes to bounce back
-
Man. United vs. Young Boys preview
There's a chance United can clinch a spot in the round of 16
-
Hazard hits at Blues exit: What to know
If the Belgian superstar leaves, where could he go?
-
Man. City vs. Lyon preview
City is on the verge of a place in the round of 16
-
World Soccer Power Rankings
Nobody is playing better than Manchester City -- plus four new teams join the top 25
-
MLS playoffs: Atlanta wins, POR-SKC draw
It was a fantastic performance by the five stripes at home, while nobody could score out w...