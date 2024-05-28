Wednesday's MLS schedule features 12 matches, including an Eastern Conference showdown between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC. Inter Miami sits atop the MLS standings with 34 points but holds just a one-point lead over FC Cincinnati despite having played one more game. Inter Miami have won seven of their last eight matches in league play and the Herons are the heavy favorites again on Wednesday.

Inter Miami are listed as -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest MLS odds, while Atlanta United are +450 underdogs. Will Atlanta pull off the shocking upset on the road, or should your MLS best bets involve a matchup like Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC, New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC, or LAFC vs. Minnesota United? Before entering any MLS picks for Wednesday, May 29, be sure to see the MLS betting advice and score projections from SportsLine's soccer expert Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also profitable across multiple leagues in 2023, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League, and more.

Now, Sutton has analyzed the full MLS schedule for Wednesday, May 29, and locked in his exact score projections and MLS best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks.

Top MLS predictions for Wednesday, May 29

One of Sutton's MLS score predictions is that Messi leads Inter Miami (-220) to a comfortable 3-1 victory at home against Atlanta United. Inter Miami have secured 10 wins, four draws, and two losses through their first 16 games this season. The Herons have been dominating their competition, especially at home.

Inter Miami have lost just one match at home this season in league play and they've scored two or more goals in six of their eight games at Chase Stadium. The Herons have won three straight at home, outscoring opponents 10-3 during that span. Striker Luis Suarez is tied for second in MLS with 11 goals, while Messi is third with 10 goals and a league-leading 12 assists.

Atlanta, meanwhile, limps into Wednesday's contest having lost four of their last five matches in MLS play. The Five Stripes are winless in their past nine league fixtures overall and they've scored more than one goal just twice during that stretch, which doesn't bode well against a high-scoring side like Inter Miami. See the rest of Sutton's MLS score predictions here.

How to get MLS picks, score predictions, best bets

Sutton has locked in his exact score projections for every MLS match on Wednesday, as well as his three most confident best bets. They include an underdog winning outright and a high-scoring slugfest between two of the league's top teams. You can only see MLS score predictions and best bets at SportsLine.

So which MLS picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest MLS odds below, then visit SportsLine to see exact MLS score predictions for Wednesday, May 29, all from the insider who has constantly crushed his soccer picks.

MLS odds, schedule for Wednesday, May 29 (all times p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC (7:30)

Philadelphia -185, Draw +310, Toronto +460

NY Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC (7:30)

NY -185, Draw +300, Charlotte +490

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United (7:30)

Miami -220, Draw +390, Atlanta +450

CF Montreal vs. DC United (7:30)

DC +150, Draw +250, Montreal +160

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC (7:30)

Cincinnati -140, Draw +270, Nashville +380

Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City (8:30)

Chicago +155, Draw +230, Orlando +160

Sporting KC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (8:30)

Kansas City +115, Draw +250, Vancouver +200

Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers (8:30)

Austin -105, Draw +250, Portland +250

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids (8:30)

Houston +100, Draw +260, Colorado +250

Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake (10:30)

Seattle +100, Draw +250, Salt Lake +240

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas (10:30)

LA -210, Draw +330, Dallas +500

LAFC vs. Minnesota United (10:45)

LAFC -210, Draw +360, Minnesota +490