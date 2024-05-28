Inter Miami CF attempt to extend their unbeaten streak in league play to 11 games when they host Atlanta United FC in a Major League Soccer matchup on Wednesday. Inter Miami (10-4-2), who are one point ahead of FC Cincinnati for first place in the Eastern Conference, have recorded seven wins and three draws since suffering a 4-0 loss against the New York Red Bulls on March 23. Atlanta United (3-4-7) won three of their first five contests but have gone 0-4-5 over their last nine. The clubs split their 2023 season series, with each winning at home.

Kickoff at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Herons are -230 favorites (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United odds via SportsLine consensus, while the Five Stripes are +490 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit. Anybody following saw big returns.

Now, Eimer has broken down Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United from every angle and revealed his picks and MLS predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United money line: Herons -230, Five Stripes +490, Draw +390

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United over/under: 3.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United spread: Herons -1.5 (+128)

MIA: The Herons are unbeaten in their last six home games against Atlanta United



ATL: The Five Stripes have scored a total of two goals in six road matches this season



Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Inter Miami

The Herons, who are 5-2-1 at home and unbeaten in the last five games on their pitch (3-2-0), own the best goal differential in MLS at plus-17 and have two of the top four scorers in the league. Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is tied for second with 11 goals in his first season with the club after spending 2023 with Gremio of Brazil's Serie A and Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi is fourth with 10. The 36-year-old Messi, who also leads MLS with 12 assists, has gone back-to-back league matches without a goal after converting in seven straight.

Inter Miami has been receiving offensive contributions from Leonardo Campana of late. The 23-year-old Ecuadorian forward endured a six-game dry spell before scoring the lone goal in the club's 1-0 victory against DC United and also tallied in Saturday's 2-1 triumph at Vancouver. Campana also provided all of the Herons' offense in their 5-2 loss at Atlanta last season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Atlanta United

The Five Stripes could be without top scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis (five goals), who also missed the side's 1-0 loss to LAFC on Saturday with a strained hamstring. If the Greek striker is unavailable, Atlanta will look for offense from Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada, who returned to the lineup last weekend after being sidelined for a game with a calf injury. The 23-year-old Almada is tied with Senegalese striker Jamal Thiare for second on the squad with three goals.

Almada has notched just one assist this season but is one of the top set-up men in MLS as he led the league with 19 last year. Winger Brooks Lennon has yet to convert this campaign but tops the Five Stripes with four assists. The 26-year-old native of Arizona scored a career-high four goals in 2023, including one in Atlanta's victory against Inter Miami. Georgian midfielder Saba Lobjanidze has netted a pair of goals and added three assists in his second season with Atlanta. See which team to pick here.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United picks

Eimer has broken down Wednesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the total. He also has locked in three confident best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout, and is offering a full breakdown of this MLS clash. He's sharing his MLS picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was up well over $2,500 for $100 players in 2023, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.