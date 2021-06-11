Belgium begins its participation in Euro 2020 when the Red Devils face Russia on Saturday as part of Group B action. On the first day with multiple games, this is the final clash on the slate. The two teams are joined in their group with Denmark and Finland, with Belgium and Denmark viewed as the favorites to advance to the round of 16 by earning the top two spots in the table.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, June 12

: Saturday, June 12 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Saint-Petersburg Stadium -- St. Petersburg, Russia

: Saint-Petersburg Stadium -- St. Petersburg, Russia TV: ABC

ABC Live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV Odds: Belgium -155; Draw +285; Russia +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Belgium: One of the favorites of the competition, it's vital for the Red Devils to get off to a hot start. They shouldn't have too much to worry about in regards to Russia, even on the road. Expect Roberto Martinez's team to dominate the chances, control the tempo and potentially win comfortably, with Kevin de Bruyne leading the way.

Russia: Expectations are high after advancing to the knockout stage of the last World Cup, which they hosted. But if they are to do so, they'll need the very best version of Aleksandr Golovin. The AS Monaco man is a top talent that can change a game in a second with his creativity and ability to score. If he can produce consistently in the middle, there is no reason why Russia can't get something from this match.

Prediction

Romelu Lukaku starts strong with two goals in a dominate display by one of the cup favorites. Pick: Belgium 3, Russia 1