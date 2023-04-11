Benfica look to remain unbeaten in the competition when they host Inter Milan for the first leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal showdown on Tuesday. Benfica are one of three clubs yet to suffer a loss this season as they went 4-2-0 during the group stage and swept Club Brugge in the Round of 16. Inter Milan lost two group stage matches, both to Bayern Munich, but posted two of their five clean sheets in the competition to get past Porto in the first knockout round.

Benfica vs. Inter Milan money line: Benfica +124, Inter +230, Draw +220

Benfica vs. Inter Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

Benfica vs. Inter Milan spread: Benfica -0.5 (+110)

BEN: The Eagles are second in the Champions League with 23 goals

INT: The Black and Blues are in the midst of a six-game winless streak across all competitions

Why you should back Benfica



The Eagles are one of the top scoring teams in the Champions League this season as their 23 goals are second only to Napoli's 25. Joao Mario is tied for fourth in the competition with six goals and has converted in each of Benfica's last five matches. The 30-year-old forward shares the Primeira Liga lead this campaign with 17 goals and has recorded 12 over his last 13 contests across all competitions.

Mario is tied atop the Portuguese league's scoring list with teammate Goncalo Ramos, who has three goals in the Champions League after registering a brace in Benfica's 5-1 victory against Club Brugge in the second leg of their Round of 16 showdown. Midfielder Rafa Silva opened the scoring in that match with his fifth goal of the competition and fourth in four matches. Brazilian winger David Neres is even in UCL goals with Ramos after converting in both legs of the matchup against Club Brugge.

Why you should back Inter Milan

The Black and Blues just may be the team that can slow down Benfica's attack as they have been strong defensively in Champions League play. After posting three clean sheets during the group stage, Inter Milan did not permit a goal against Porto in the Round of 16. Striker Romelu Lukaku's goal in the 86th minute of the first leg was enough to get the Black and Blues into the next round as the second leg ended in a 0-0 draw.

The 29-year-old Lukaku is second on Inter Milan with two goals in the competition, one behind Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko. Six players have tallied once for the Black and Blues - including Lautaro Martinez, who also has registered a pair of assists. The 25-year-old Argentinian striker is Inter Milan's leading scorer in Serie A with 17 goals, while Dzeko ranks second on the club with seven.

