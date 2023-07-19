Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year contract with Lorient, less than a week after the former Manchester City defender was found not guilty of rape. The 29-year-old has not played a competitive match since August 2021, when he played for City against Tottenham days before he was charged with four counts of rape, leading to his club suspending him. He would subsequently be charged on three more counts with a further charge of attempted rape.

On Friday at Chester Crown Court, Mendy was cleared of raping a woman and attempting to rape another. That followed six not guilty verdicts in January as well as a further clearing of Mendy on a count of sexual assault.

Lorient's statement announcing his signing made no reference on the recent legal cases against Mendy. It said: "FC Lorient is pleased to announce today the signing for two seasons of French international left-back Benjamin Mendy (29). After having satisfied the traditional medical examination, Benjamin Mendy, world champion 2018, quadruple winner of the Premier League under the colors of Manchester City and French champion of Ligue 1 with Monaco in particular, comes to reinforce the Lorient workforce for this new season.

"The native of Longjumeau, who will wear number 5 with the Merlus, will take his first steps at Espace FCL today. Welcome Benjamin!"

Mendy became the world's most expensive defender at the time when City signed him for £52 million from Monaco in the summer of 2017. In his first Premier League season he won the title before joining up with the France squad who won the World Cup in Russia. In total the 29 year old played 75 games for City, who released him when his contract expired at the end of June.