Birmingham Legion FC will host Inter Miami in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The home team sits in the middle of the Eastern Conference in the USL Championship and will try to right the ship after dropping three of their last four matches across all competition. Inter Miami aren't doing much better, sitting at the bottom of the MLS's Eastern Conference after tallying five straight losses in league play.

Inter Miami are the +145 favorites in the latest Birmingham Legion vs. Inter Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Birmingham Legion are +170 underdogs. A draw returns +220 on the 90-minute money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., is at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can stream Birmingham vs. Miami on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

What you need to know about Birmingham

The Legion may be struggling in league play right now, but they have been rolling in the U.S. Open Cup 2023. The Alabama-based club shut out Memphis 901 FC 3-0 in the Round of 32 before edging Charlotte 1-0 in the Round of 16. In that game, forward Prosper Kasim scored the deciding goal in the 60th minute of play.

Birmingham has also been strong at keeping the opposition off the scoresheet. They have recorded four clean sheets across all competition dating back to February and have only been held scoreless twice. Stream the match here.

What you need to know about Miami

Inter Miami is in a slump right now, so a win on Wednesday in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup would be important. The Florida-based club has narrowly advanced to the quarterfinals, beating the Charleston Battery 1-0 in the Round of 32 and then squeaking out a late goal for a 2-1 win against Nashville SC in the Round of 16.

That victory against Nashville on May 23 was Inter's last win of any kind. Since then, they have lost 1-0 to Montreal, 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls and 2-1 to D.C. United. Stream the match here.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is Under 2.5 goals at -120 odds. "Inter Miami are in a rut, losing each of their last three games," Sutton told SportsLine. "Miami has scored just once in its last three outings, while Birmingham has recorded a clean sheet in its last two U.S. Open Cup fixtures."

