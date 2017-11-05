Boca Juniors-River Plate Superclasico gives us amazing goals, great scenes, red cards

One of the world's biggest rivalries took place on Sunday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as River Plate hosted Boca Juniors at El Monumental in league play. The match is up there with the most fierce, entertaining matchups you'll find and it isn't titled "El Superclasico" for no reason. On Sunday, it was another shocking match that left fans on the edge of their seats craving more.

First-place Boca scored the winner in the second half to take home a 2-1 victory as both teams finished with 10 men. Here's how it went down, but first, just look at this atmosphere:

Now to the game, where it took a little while to get going, but when it did, it was wild.

Boca's Edwin Cardona took a violent boot to the chest from Nacho Fernandez late in the first half, with the River man being shown a red card. Look at this guy going all Nigel de Jong on the Boca player:

#TNTSports | Por este planchazo tremendo al pecho de Cardona se fue expulsado Nacho Fernández 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/UHRQp8JAOR — TNT Sports LA (@TNTSportsLA) November 5, 2017

Then Cardona made River pay with an unbelievable upper-90 goal off the ensuing free kick:

Boca took that 1-0 lead into the break, but Cardona was then shown a red card in the second for a phantom elbow, and the teams were level at 10 men before River leveled things. Leo Ponzio scored an absolute screamer from outside the box midway through the second half to make it 1-1:

EL GOL: Así empataba Ponzio para #River. pic.twitter.com/e4Kvpl89pd — River Y Sus Colores (@RiverYSusColore) November 5, 2017

But it wasn't over. An open and fast final 20 minutes appeared to have another goal in store, and it did. Nahitan Nandez of Boca scored the winner just minutes later with a final finish off a delicious ball from Pablo Perez:

And with that, Boca takes the rivalry win and builds a 12-point lead over River Plate, who is in 13th place, while also having a nine-point lead over second place with an 8-0-0 record.