Bologna F.C. and A.S. Roma will face off Sunday on Paramount+. The visitors are coming off of a 1-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League semifinals, but are looking to turn their season around in Italian Serie A play after going winless over their last four matches and dropping to seventh in the table. Meanwhile, Bologna have registered three draws and two losses over their last five league matches and sit in 10th place on the Italian Serie A table. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna is set for Noon ET on Sunday. The latest Bologna vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna as the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Roma vs. Bologna

Bologna vs. Roma date: Sunday, May 14

Bologna vs. Roma time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Bologna

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Bologna vs. Roma, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a +110 payout. The expert notes that Bologna have scored at least one goal in their last eight Serie A matches, while Roma have only been shutout once in their last seven league games. He also believes Sunday's game will be wide open since Rome will play on short rest and has the second leg of the Europa League semifinals in just a few days' time.

"The last time Roma had a road match following a Europa League contest, Mourinho's men suffered a 3-1 setback at Atalanta," Sutton told SportsLine. "I think fatigue will certainly play a factor on Sunday, so I'm backing both teams to score at +110." Stream the game here.

