The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Arsenal 2-0; Bournemouth 1-1

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.

What to Know

Bournemouth will take on Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Bournemouth as they lost 4-0 to Manchester City this past Saturday. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Bournemouth was already down 3 to nothing.

Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-2 this past Saturday.

Arsenal's victory lifted them to 2-0 (second place with six points) while Bournemouth's defeat dropped them down to 1-1 (11th place with three points). We'll see if Arsenal can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Bournemouth bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch