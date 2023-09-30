The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Arsenal 4-2-0, Bournemouth 0-3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Online Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arsenal will head out on the road to face off against Bournemouth at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Despite being away, Arsenal is nonetheless the favorites in this one.

Arsenal has not lost a game since May 20th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth hasn't won a game since April 30th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They fell 3-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion. The game was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Bournemouth were shut out in the second half.

Arsenal's record now sits at 4-2-0. Bournemouth's defeat on Sunday dropped their record down to 0-3-3.

Look to the defense to decide Saturday's game. Arsenal have been kind to their goalie this season, having only averaged 2.5 shots on goal allowed per game.

Arsenal beat Bournemouth by a goal when the teams last played back in March, winning 3-2. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arsenal since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -198 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bournemouth.