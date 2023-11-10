Newcastle United put their 10-match unbeaten streak in domestic play on the line when they face struggling Bournemouth in Matchweek 12 on Saturday at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. The Magpies have not lost in domestic competition since falling 3-1 to Brighton on Sept. 2. They have climbed to sixth in the English Premier League table, with 20 points, seven behind leader Manchester City. Meanwhile the Cherries have lost five of their last six matches across all competitions and sit in 18th place in the table with just six points. Bournemouth are expected to be in a dogfight all season to avoid relegation.



Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. ET. The Magpies are the -140 favorites in the latest Bournemouth vs. Newcastle odds, with the Cherries the +370 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Newcastle vs. Bournemouth picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the Champions League (+5.87 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the EFL Cup (+2.91), among others.

Now, Green has broken down Bournemouth vs. Newcastle from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Bournemouth:

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle spread: Newcastle -0.5 (-155), Bournemouth +0.5 (+115)

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle money line: Newcastle -140, Bournemouth +370, Draw +290

BOU: Philip Billing leads the team and ranks 14th in the EPL in tackles (27)

leads the team and ranks 14th in the EPL in tackles (27) NEW: The Magpies rank second in the league in goals (27)

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies are one of the highest-scoring teams in the Premier League. They have scored 27 goals, which ranks second in the league, behind only top-of-the-table Manchester City (28). Newcastle have scored 19 goals in their last six league matches. Callum Wilson leads the team and ranks fourth in the league with seven goals despite having started just five games this season.

The Magpies have a good matchup against the Bournemouth defense. The Cherries have conceded 27 goals this season, which is tied for the second most in the league, better than only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United (30). Bournemouth are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing six goals to Manchester City. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Bournemouth

The Cherries have played well at home this season. Five of the six points Bournemouth have earned this season have come at Vitality Stadium. In their last league home game, on Oct. 28 against Burnley, the Cherries rallied from a one-goal deficit to score a stunning 2-1 victory.

In addition, Bournemouth face a Newcastle side that will be missing a key player on Saturday. Midfielder Bruno Guimarães is suspended after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend. His absence will be missed, as he is the Magpies' enforcer in the midfield. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bournemouth vs. Newcastle picks

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle. He is picking Under on the goal total and has locked in another best bet, which would pay plus-money. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Newcastle vs. Bournemouth on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Bournemouth vs. Newcastle have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.