Emma Hayes has named her first official U.S. women's national team roster after being named new manager in December.

The 23-player roster will face South Korea in a pair of friendlies beginning June 1 in Commerce City, Colorado on June 1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park and conclude in St. Paul, Minnesota on June 4 at Allianz Field. The two-game series will be the first matches with Hayes coaching on the sidelines, and the first of four games with the national team ahead of the Olympic send-off games in July.

The June roster features 19 players from the 2024 SheBelives Cup in April and welcomes the return of Rose Lavelle after a brief period away due to a lower leg injury. Lavelle is two appearances away from 100 career caps, she'll become the 43rd player to reach the milestone if she competes in both June friendlies. Colorado natives Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, and Lindsey Horan will get a chance to play in their home state.

Horan is one of five USWNT players who played their club season in Europe, along with Catarina Macario, Emily Fox, Korbin Albert, and 16-year-old Lili Yohannes.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started," said Hayes. "The preparations have been well underway and I can't wait to get into camp. We know it's a short turnaround and we have a lot of work to do, but I'm fully focused on making sure that the performances are at the levels that are required to compete. I want to build on the work that [former interim head coach and now assistant coach] Twila [Kilgore] has been implementing over the last six months.

"I expect complete commitment from everyone to absorb very quickly the things that I value as the most important so that we can compete this summer. I know they are a highly coachable group and I'm looking forward to challenging them. It's time to go to work. I can't wait to meet the fans and it's really time to get behind the team as we get closer to putting a roster together for the Olympics."

Absent from the roster is goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher who sustained a thigh injury on May 12 during NWSL club play, and defender Abby Dahlkemper. Other NWSL players who have been dealing with injury during the NWSL regular season but have been named to the June training camp are Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Tierna Davidson, Naomi Girma, and Jaedyn Shaw.

Two players have earned their first senior national team call-ups with Chicago Red Stars centerback Sam Staab and midfielder Washington Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt. Hayes has also included three training players into the mix, midfielders Olivia Moultrie, Croix Bethune, and defender Kate Wiesner. The trio will not be on game day rosters but will train with the team.

Take a look at the complete roster for the June friendlies:

USWNT Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Defenders (7): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Sam Staab (Chicago Red Stars)

Midfielders (7): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED)

Forwards (6): Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)