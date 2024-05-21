All of the European finals are set for UEFA's continental competitions and while no English teams may be remaining at this stage, there are quite a few intriguing stories to watch. Bayer Leverkusen have already set a record for the longest unbeaten streak in the post World War II era with 49 consecutive matches without a loss, and they'll face Atalanta as the German side chases a treble this season.

Continuing with the Budesliga's success in European competition this season, Borussia Dortmund have defied the odds behind strong performances from Gregor Kobel in net but they'll need even more from him to topple Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Finally, in Conference Leauge, Olympiacos will essentially have a home game after bouncing Aston Villa, clashing with Fiorentina as Italian teams lead the way along with Germany with two each featuring in finals.

But looking at each match, who will emerge victorious?

Champions League final: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

Date: Saturday, June 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

When Real Madrid aren't at their best is somehow when they pull off some of their best results under Carlo Ancelotti. From miraculous comebacks to dominant attacking performances, when Real Madrid are in full flow, they're a joy to watch but due to injuries and rotation, that has rarely been the case this season. It hasn't mattered much as they're on track to win La Liga and are one victory from a Champions League title. But with Marco Reus leaving Dortmund following the season, that could be enough to push the Black and Yellow to a spectacular result and a storybook ending to his career.

As Jude Bellingham faces off against his former team, there are plenty of things to watch in the match but it could come down to the goalkeepers. While Kobel has been in top form, Thibaut Courtois has set the standard for keeping his team in a Champions League tie for Real Madrid. While he has missed time due to injuries this season, it would make sense for him to start in the final especially on the stage playing at Wembley.

Prediction: Real Madrid won't have a pretty performance but they'll get the job done when it matters to secure their 15th Champions League title in club history. Real Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

Europa League final: Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Date: Wednesday, May 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Aviva Stadium -- Dublin, Ireland

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Paramount+

The Europa League final is quite an intriguing affair as Gian Piero Gasperini has his Atalanta side just two victories away from pulling off a double but in their path are the invincible, Bayer Leverkusen. Unbeaten in 49 consecutive games, Leverkusen are looking to do what no team has done before securing an invincible treble while also taking part in European competition. Looking to stop the in-form Gianluca Scamacca, this could be an incredible final as while Atalanta have been good at starting games quickly, no team has been better at finishing late than Leverkusen.

From the 80th minute onward, Leverkusen have outscored their opponents 32-5 in all competitions and when it gets down to stoppage time, things get even better for Alonso's men. After the 90th minute, Leverkusen have outscored their opponents 14-0, turning five matches into victories and another three into draws. Either team winning would be a monumental achievement which means the fireworks will be on display in Dublin.

Prediction: Frankly, I don't want to make one as I find it hard to bet against either of these in-form teams but since I have to make a prediction here, I have to bank on Leverkusen's luck running out at some time. Defensively they have struggled since securing the Bundesliga title and Scamacca is just the striker who can make them pay for it. Score: Atalanta 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

Europa Confrence League final: Olympiacos vs. Fiorintina

Date: Wednesday, May 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Aigia Sophia Stadium -- Athens, Greece

Stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Greek giants Olympiacos will have a chance for their first European title in club history, essentially playing a home game in Greece for the Conference League final. Facing off against a Fiorentina side that isn't particularly good at scoring or defending, that's where home cooking could help Olympiacos immensely. Against Aston Villa, striker Ayoub El Kaabi became Conference League scoring leader with 10 goals and became the first player to score five goals across two legs in a match in competition history, downing Villa almost entirely by himself. While their league season has been something to forget, putting Olympiacos' firepower up against Fiorentina feels like something that will only end one way.

Prediction: It will be a party in Greece as another El Kaabi goal is all that Olympiacos will need to emerge with a victory in the match. Score: Olympiacos 3, Fiorentina 0