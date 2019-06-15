Brazil vs. Bolivia score: Coutinho shines in Copa America opener, hosts win without injured Neymar
It took a while for Brazil to get going, but it was sharp in defense
Two goals from Philippe Countinho lifted Brazil to victory in the Copa America opener on Friday night as the hosts downed Bolivia, 3-0, with all three goals coming after the break. A slow first half saw Brazil knock on the door for most of it, but the fans had to wait for the second half to see the ball enter the net. With Neymar out of the cup due to injury, Coutinho is now the creator in attack, and he didn't disappoint, though the team was booed at half time.
After the video assistant referee confirmed a penalty kick early in the first half, Coutinho scored his first goal in the 50th minute, finishing with precision from the spot:
Then just three minutes later, a quality run of play for Brazil was capped by a Coutinho header to make it 2-0 and all but put it away:
Everton came on as a late sub and made it 3-0.
The victory gives Brazil three points in Group A and a bit of momentum to start the cup, in which they are the favorites to win it. On Saturday, action continues with Day 2 as Venezuela plays Peru at 3 p.m. ET before the big one between Argentina and Colombia at 6 p.m. ET. Both games can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Copa America schedule, scores
The tournament kicks off this summer with host nation Brazil the favorite to win it
-
Copa America: Brazil vs. Bolivia preview
The hosts open up the tournament on Friday
-
WWC: Netherlands vs Cameroon odds, picks
The Soccerbot just locked in picks for Saturday's Women's World Cup match between Netherlands...
-
2019 World Cup preview: Cameroon
This is the country's second appearance at a World Cup
-
2019 World Cup preview: Netherlands
This is the country's second appearance at a World Cup
-
Women's World Cup's top scorers
USA forward Alex Morgan does have some competition despite scoring five in her first game