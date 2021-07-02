The Copa America quarterfinals begin on Friday, and the day closes out with a big one as Brazil face Chile in Rio. Brazil are undefeated with a 3-1-0 record, winning Group B and looking like the clear-cut favorites to win it all. Chile went 1-2-1 in Group A to finish in fourth but are averaging under a goal per game ahead of this massive test. The winner will face either Paraguay or Peru in the semifinals, while the loser is eliminated.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Friday, July 2

: Friday, July 2 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Janeiro

: Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Janeiro TV: FS1 and TUDN

Live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Brazil -300; Draw +380; Chile +1000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: This isn't the Chile of five or 10 years ago, and this is probably the best Brazil we've seen in over a decade, so this has a chance to get out of hand early, even though Brazil can sometimes take a while to get going. The size of Brazil in defense could lead them to some success on corner kicks, so keep an eye on somebody like Marquinhos. Chile will likely get next to nothing in attack due to this dominant backline, but being over aggressive could give the underdogs the chance to do something on a set piece. Expect Brazil to win comfortably.

Chile: They produced just a shot on goal against Paraguay in their last group stage game and enter struggling big time in attack. So, when looking at Brazil's defense, how in the world do they find a path towards victory? Chile will have to emphasize defense or this could get out of hand, and they are going to need a fortunate call, a lucky bounce or some type of big error to go their way to sniff a victory. Expect them to struggle to see the ball in the attacking third and for the chances to be few. It's not impossible, but this is the tallest task for any team in the quarters.

Prediction

The hosts take a while to get going against an ultra defensive Chile, but in the end Brazil have too much. Pick: Brazil 2, Chile 0