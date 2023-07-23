Goals have been hard to come by so far during the Women's World Cup but that could change as Brazil and Panama kick off their tournaments in Group F. After France and Jamaica drew in their match, it's quite a chance for one of these teams to take a big step forward in the group. Pulling out a win would see either side take a major step toward the knockout stage by having at least a two-point advantage over everyone after just one game.

Brazil have qualified for every edition of the World Cup but while they'll be able to rely on experience, the team has never won the tournament before while Panama are making their first ever Women's World Cup appearance in the expanded format. Panama haven't had a ton of time to prepare, only securing qualification in February, so they've been quite inconsistent performance-wise in the lead-up but will give it their all to upset Brazil in the match.

With strong performances by Jamaica, South Africa and Haiti, smaller nations are making themselves known on matchday one so Panama certainly can't be counted out in the early going.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, July 24 | Time : 7 a.m. ET

: Monday, July 24 | : 7 a.m. ET Location : Hindmarsh Stadium -- Adelaide, Australia

: Hindmarsh Stadium -- Adelaide, Australia TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox Sports App , fubo (Try for free)

FS1 Fox Sports App fubo (Try for free) Odds: Brazil -5000; Draw +1100; Panama +9000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: After winning the Copa America Femenia, Brazil will look to take their strong performances beyond South America behind Adriana and Debinha. With a potent attack, Pia Sundhage will have a lot to work with but all things are made easier by the presence of Brazilian legend Marta. The 37-year-old is set to make her sixth appearance at a World Cup and is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 115 goals in 175 games. With experience at every level, Marta will play a large role in how well Brazil do in the tournament.

Panama: Captianed by a Marta of their own in Marta Cox, Panama will have to be deliberate with their possession as turning over possession in midfield will make transitions easy for Brazil. Panama can hit teams on the counter as Cox will look to like up with Riley Tanner, but this will be quite a tall task for a young team.

Prediction

Brazil will continue the trend of World Cup matches starting off slow but once they find their groove, Panama won't be able to hold up. Pick: Brazil 3, Panama 0