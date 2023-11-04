The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Brentford

Current Records: West Ham United 4-2-4, Brentford 3-4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

CBS Sports App

What to Know

Brentford is 4-0-0 in EPL play against West Ham since October of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Brentford will be playing at home against West Ham United at 11:00 a.m. ET at Gtech Community Stadium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Brentford will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, Brentford kept a clean sheet against Chelsea. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea. The last goal Brentford scored came from Bryan Mbeumo in minute 90.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, West Ham was not quite Everton's equal in the second half on Sunday. West Ham fell just short of Everton by a score of 1-0. West Ham didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The win got Brentford back to even at 3-4-3. As for West Ham, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-2-4.

Brentford was able to grind out a solid win over West Ham when the teams last played back in May, winning 2-0. Does Brentford have another victory up their sleeve, or will West Ham turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Brentford is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +105 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brentford has won all of the games they've played against West Ham United in the last 2 years.