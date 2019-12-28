Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Bournemouth 5-9-5; Brighton & Hove Albion 5-9-5

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion is 0-3-1 against Bournemouth since September of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium. Brighton has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Bournemouth should be prepared for a fight.

Brighton fell a goal short of Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, losing 2-1.

On Thursday, Bournemouth and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Since Brighton (5-9-5) and Bournemouth (5-9-5) are both at 20 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

Series History

Bournemouth won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.