Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth soccer game
Who's Playing
Bournemouth @ Brighton & Hove Albion
Current Records: Bournemouth 5-9-5; Brighton & Hove Albion 5-9-5
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion is 0-3-1 against Bournemouth since September of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium. Brighton has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Bournemouth should be prepared for a fight.
Brighton fell a goal short of Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, losing 2-1.
On Thursday, Bournemouth and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Since Brighton (5-9-5) and Bournemouth (5-9-5) are both at 20 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bournemouth won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Apr 13, 2019 - Bournemouth 5 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 22, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Jan 01, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Sep 15, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
