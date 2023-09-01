Premier League clubs looking to bounce back from disappointing defeats last weekend will square off when Brighton & Hove Albion host Newcastle United on Saturday at Amex Stadium. The Seagulls suffered a 3-1 defeat at home against West Ham despite owning 78% possession in the match. Three matches into the season, Brighton sit sixth in the EPL table with six points. Meanwhile, the Magpies were beaten 2-1 by a 10-man Liverpool side. Newcastle are 13th in the table with three points.

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Magpies are the slight +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Newcastle vs. Brighton odds, with the Seagulls the +155 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.09) and MLS (+2.18).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Brighton vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Brighton spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+140), Brighton +0.5 (-180)

Newcastle vs. Brighton over/under: 3.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Brighton money line: Newcastle +145, Brighton +155, Draw +280

NEW: The Magpies are tied for fourth in the EPL in goals (six)

BHA: Solly March is tied for the EPL lead in goals (three)

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies have controlled the series against Brighton recently. Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four matches against Brighton, securing two wins and two draws. Last season, these teams drew 0-0 at the Amex, and the Magpies then eased to a 4-1 victory over the Seagulls at St. James' Park on May 18. These teams also played a preseason match in July in New Jersey with Newcastle winning 2-1.

In addition, the Magpies have the personnel to beat Brighton on the counterattack. Last week, West Ham had just 22% possession against the Seagulls but punished Brighton on the break with goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio. Led by Alexander Isak, who has two goals through three matches, Newcastle has the talent to follow West Ham's blueprint. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls are getting a potential star in the midfield in Carlos Baleba. A 19-year-old from Cameroon who signed a contract with Brighton earlier this week after they agreed to a deal for his transfer with Lille, Baleba already has impressed with his stamina, dribbling and passing range in his brief career. He is projected to fill the hole left by Moises Caicedo's departure for Chelsea this summer.

In addition, Solly March has gotten the season off to a hot start. The 29-year-old midfielder is tied for the EPL lead in goals with three. He scored a goal in the season-opening win over Luton Town and then bagged a brace in the second match against Wolves. For comparison, last season he scored seven goals in 33 matches. See which team to pick here.

