England begin their quest to win their first European Championship when they face Serbia in a Group C match of Euro 2024 on Sunday at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. The Three Lions were the runners-up in the most recent European Championship and have reached the semifinals two other times but have never claimed the title. Despite their history, they enter Euro 2024 as the +350 co-favorites, alongside France, to lift the trophy. On Sunday, England will face a Serbia side that will be competing in this tournament for the first time as Serbia.



Serbia vs. England money line: Serbia +650, England -230, Draw +340

Serbia vs. England over/under: 2.5 goals

Serbia vs. England spread: Serbia +1.5 (-150), England -1.5 (+120)

SRB: Aleksandar Mitrovic ranked second in the Saudi Pro League in goals (28)

ENG: Harry Kane is England's all-time leading goalscorer (63)

Why you should back England

The Three Lions were dominant in qualifying for the Euros. England went unbeaten in their eight group matches, winning six and drawing twice. They conceded just four goals during qualifying, which was tied for the third fewest goals allowed by any team in any group, while scoring 22 of their own.

In addition, England's Harry Kane is coming off a record-breaking season for Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old Kane scored 36 goals in just 32 Bundesliga games last season, clinching his first European Golden Shoe award. He also has scored six goals in his last seven matches since the end of April. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a dangerous target man in the box. A 6-foot-2 striker for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, Mitrovic scored 28 goals last season, which ranked second in the league behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (35). Mitrovic excels in the air like the rest of the team. Serbia, which was the tallest team at the 2022 World Cup, led all teams in headed attempts in qualifying for Euro 2024.

Mitrovic and the rest of the Serbian team have a good matchup against an ailing England defense. The Three Lions will be without anchor Harry Maguire because of injury, and Maguire's running mate, John Stones, may not be totally fit after battling an illness. The possible replacements for Maguire -- Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi -- both have limited experience on the international level. See which team to pick here.

