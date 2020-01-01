Burnley vs. Aston Villa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Burnley vs. Aston Villa soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa @ Burnley
Current Records: Aston Villa 5-12-3; Burnley 7-10-3
What to Know
Aston Villa and Burnley played to a draw in at Villa Park and now head to at Turf Moor to break the series tie. Villa is staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against Burnley at 7:30 a.m. ET at Turf Moor.
The Lions' 2019 ended with a 3-0 loss against Watford on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Burnley came up short against Manchester United on Saturday, falling 2-0.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Aston Villa
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Aston Villa and Burnley tied in their last contest.
- Sep 28, 2019 - Burnley 2 vs. Aston Villa 2
