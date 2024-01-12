After a break for the FA Cup, the Premier League is back in action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Luton Town @ Burnley

Current Records: Luton Town 4-3-12, Burnley 3-2-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Burnley is on a seven-game streak of home losses, Luton a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Burnley will take on Luton Town at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Burnley and Aston Villa combined for 12 shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Burnley fell just short of Aston Villa by a score of 3-2.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Luton had to settle for a 3-2 loss against Chelsea last Saturday.

Burnley has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-2-15 record this season. As for Luton, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3-12.

Burnley skirted past Luton 2-1 in their previous meeting back in October of 2023. Will Burnley repeat their success, or does Luton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Burnley is a solid favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -109 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Burnley won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.