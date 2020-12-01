Krasnodar welcome Rennes to Russia on Wednesday with both sides knowing that a win will likely put them into the Europa League with Chelsea and Sevilla already assured of their places in the Champions League knockout phase.

Murad Musaev's men are on a dismal run of seven losses and one solitary win from the eight matches across all competitions that they have played since the two sides last met in France back in October and they now sit 10th out of 16 teams in the Russian Premier League.

Julien Stephan's side have not fared much better with one win and a draw from eight matches but six defeats all the same that has seen them slip to seventh in Ligue 1.

There is a case to be made that neither side will benefit from continued continental involvement this campaign in terms of form but both will be keen to avoid finishing bottom of their group in their maiden Champions League outing.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 2 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: Krasnodar Stadium -- Krasnodar, Russia

TV and stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Krasnodar +163; Draw +240; Rennes +170 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Krasnodar: Krasnodar's form has taken a big hit since their group stage involvements got underway and they have won once and lost the other four league games that they have played since their trip to France for the opening fixture in Group C.

Like Zenit Saint Petersburg's Sergey Semak, Musaev finds himself under fire because of the team's inability to strike a balance between domestic and European form -- the difference being that Semak still has Zenit topping the tree.

Depending on the result and performance, Musaev's job could be on the line this midweek.

Rennes: Stephan is not in the same danger that Musaev is but Rennes' drop in form has been equally alarming with poor results at home to Angers and Bordeaux in particular.

Sehrou Guirassy has scored both of Rennes' goals in the Champions League so far so his injury in the 1-1 draw with Strasbourg over the weekend will have been a blow.

However, Guirassy's absence brings Mbaye Niang back into the fold after his failure to leave the club this summer.

Prediction

Eduardo Camavinga and Jeremy Doku get the goals to put the French side ahead in the race for the Europa League and potentially nailing Musaev's coffin shut -- despite Remy Cabella's consolation goal. Pick: Krasnodar 1, Rennes 2