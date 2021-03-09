Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has declared himself "confident" that the Ligue 1 giants can keep hold of superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with Barcelona (on Paramount+).

Les Parisiens lead 4-1 from the first leg when a sensational Kylian Mbappe hat trick and a Moise Kean strike cancelled out Lionel Messi's opener from the penalty spot at Camp Nou and a quarterfinal berth for the second consecutive season after three straight round of 16 exits beckons.

Speaking exclusively with Guillem Balague for CBS Sports, Pochettino expressed his optimism over keeping his Brazilian and French virtuoso pair past this summer with both out of contract in the summer of 2022 as PSG work to extend their Parc des Princes stays.

"I am confident," the Argentine said. "PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world. We can offer Neymar and Kylian what few others in the world can."

Pochettino will be unable to call upon the services of $264 million man Neymar midweek after the former Barca man missed an emotional return to Catalonia due to a left adductor injury picked up in domestic cup action last month.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss was unequivocal, though, when discussing the top players in world soccer at present and is adamant that PSG's No. 10 belongs in the same conversation as Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and even drew parallels with Diego Maradona and Parisien icon Ronaldinho.

"Neymar is already at the same level as Messi and Cristiano," he told CBS Sports exclusively. "I need to add him to this discussion. Neymar is 29 now, but he is at this level. He is an amazing person, really nice. He loves football and reminds me a bit of Maradona and Ronaldinho -- always wanting to play. He is like a kid with the ball always at his feet. An amazing talent."

On first leg hat trick hero Mbappe, Pochettino believes that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France has the potential to rival Messi and Ronaldo's longevity at the summit of the game and suggested that Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland could also do the same.

"Kylian is an amazing guy," said the 49-year-old. "He is still only 22, but he has character, personality, maturity, skill and quality. Few players can show the quality that Cristiano and Messi have over 15 years or so. They were and still are both very consistent. Young players like Kylian and Haaland need that same quality and consistency. It is not just a question of one night or one season."

Messi continues to be linked with a move to PSG as Barca lurch from crisis to crisis but the election of Joan Laporta as president could now shape the 33-year-old's future with keeping the talismanic forward a priority of the new incumbent.

In any case, Pochettino does not want to hear about any speculation at present with an absorbing Ligue 1 title race that PSG are currently second in, as well as a challenging Champions League and Coupe de France double to navigate between now and the end of the season.

"We are not talking about the future right now," Pochettino told CBS Sports. "Our objectives are the Ligue 1 title race with Lille, Lyon and Monaco, the Champions League and the Coupe de France. We have been focused on this for two months now. Sure, in the future, there will be time to discuss different things."

Looking ahead to the second leg with Barca, Pochettino hopes that his players will be able to pick up where they left off with the same hunger and positive attitude shown away against the Catalan giants last month.

"I think that we need to start like we did at Camp Nou," he said. "If we approach the game as we did the first time, then we will go through."

Four years after the remontada, PSG have shown a new face on the continental stage under Pochettino and the 2018-19 finalist with Spurs is now aiming to go one step further in Paris after last season's run to the final and eventual loss to Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel.

The future together, the early signs suggest, is bright for the reunited club and former captain turned coach.