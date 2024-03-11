The UEFA Champions League resumes on Tuesday as the round of 16 draws to a close. After some lopsided affairs last week saw Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain coast into the quarterfinals this week's action could be considerably closer. On Tuesday, Arsenal seek to overturn a one goal deficit at home against Porto while Barcelona host Napoli with the two sides tied 1-1. Then Wednesday Inter travel to face Atletico Madrid in Spain while holding a 1-0 advantage and PSV and Borussia face off while tied at 1 apiece.

Don't miss all of the Champions League storylines, and as always you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's how to watch all the games, what to know, our expert picks and more:

Champions League TV schedule

All times Eastern







Tuesday's Champions League editorial picks



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Arsenal vs. Porto 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-0 (Porto on pens) 2-0 Barcelona vs. Napoli 1-1 (Barca on pens) 0-1 2-1 1-2 1-0

Arsenal vs. Porto

By James Benge

One matchup to watch: Bukayo Saka vs. Wendell – With Gabriel Martinelli expected to miss out due to a deep cut, it will be all the more vital that Arsenal can get joy out of their other superstar on the flanks. So far in 2024 there have been few if any full backs who have been able to quiet Saka, who has seven goals and three assists since the start of the year. The obvious answer is to double or even triple up on Saka but that opens up spaces for Martin Odegaard and Ben White, who each provided assists on Saturday. What Porto could really do with is Wendell doing enough on his own against Saka to ensure the balance of play doesn't tip elsewhere.

Most likely to score a goal: Kai Havertz – That "60 million down the drain" chant was looking a bit dicey for a while, wasn't it? Now though it really is a case of Kai Havertz scores again. The German has scored four in his last five games and has already matched his best season for Premier League goals. Largely used by Mikel Arteta as a center forward in this recent good run of form, Havertz provides a physicality and presence in the box that Arsenal lacked last year. This week those skills could be put to even better use from a deeper role, crashing the box at the last to break through Porto's deep block.

Man of the Match pick: Jorginho – In a game riven by fouls and cynicism in Porto, Arsenal lost their cool. Would that have happened if Jorginho, in such inspired form of late, had been in the side from the outset? Probably not, the Italian bringing a composure that comes with having seen it all in the Champions League, a competition where so many of his team mates are relative newbies.

Match prediction: Arsenal 2, Porto 0 – Mikel Arteta's side are in exceptional form of late, indeed by expected goal difference they might just be the best team in the Premier League at the moment. If they play up to their abilities they can win this handily.

Barcelona vs. Napoli

By Jonathan Johnson

One matchup to watch: Lamine Yamal vs. Mathias Olivera -- Barcelona's most exciting talent at present bailed them out late against Mallorca and Xavi will be hoping that the youngster can do something similar this midweek to ensure that the Catalan giants reach the quarterfinals. Mario Rui got the nod in preparation for this game with Olivera replacing him late on which suggests that Napoli will go with him to try to nullify the threat of Yamal should he start.

Most likely to score a goal: Victor Osimhen -- This game seems made for the Nigeria international who is likely to be the Italians' main goal threat as they go in search of a way to kill off the tie. It is likely to be similarly tight to the opening leg but expect Osimhen to be clinical when his chance to showcase his finishing ability arrives. Barca's defense will struggle to contain both Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia so expect one of the two to do some damage.

Man of the Match pick: Alex Meret -- That is all worthless, of course, if Napoli cannot keep Barca out at the other end which is where the Azzurri man comes in between the sticks. Expect the Italian to keep his team in it with a few key saves to thwart what is not exactly a free scoring Barca attack most of the time.

Match prediction: Barcelona 0-1 Napoli --

It will be tight but expect a moment of magic from one of Napoli's two main threats to decide this one. Xavi could be under further pressure if the Italians do advance despite a recent upturn in form.

Wednesday's Champions League picks



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Dortmund vs. PSV 2-1 2-1 1-2 1-1 2-1 Atletico Madrid vs. Inter 0-1 0-0 1-1 0-2 0-2

Dortmund vs. PSV

By Chuck Booth

One matchup to watch: Sergino Dest vs. Doynell Malen – The American has been important to PSV, pushing the pace this season in games when they usually dominate possession. But this match away to Dortmund will be among his biggest tests yet with the club. Dortmund are an attacking force at home, but they're still susceptible to lapses at times that Dest can use to push forward and spring the attack. If Malen wins this battle, it's how Dortmund will play their way to victory.

Most likely to score a goal: Donyell Malen: The former PSV man is in the midst of his best goal-scoring season since joining Dortmund with 13 goals in all competitions so far. Scoring Dortmund's solo goal in the first leg, he'll be able to make things happen at home while Dortmund look to secure passage to the final eight. A volume shooter, look for Malen to be on the ball early and often.

Man of the Match pick: Jadon Sancho – Starting off quickly with back-to-back assists in his first appearances for Dortmund, Sancho has cooled off as of late but gaining fitness by the day, he is back to a point where he can play 90 minutes in back-to-back matches. Rewarded by scoring his first goal in his second stint at Dortmund during the past weekend, it's a performance that Sancho can build on to put in a shift during this match.

Match prediction: Dortmund 1, PSV 1 (Dortmund advance on penalties) – It's a repeat of the first leg without the penalties as there isn't much to separate these teams. PSV has been in impressive form yet to lose a league match and they're well rested having been able to rotate players when playing on Friday. Malen's goal will be cancelled out by PSV capitalizing on defensive mistakes, but experience will see the German side through on penalties.

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter

By Francesco Porzio

One matchup to watch: Alvaro Morata vs. Francesco Acerbi – The Spanish striker only came on in the second half of the first leg due to an injury, but the feeling is that he could create more issues for Inter's defense. Considering Atletico have to pressure high and try to score first, the matchup between the key Atleti striker and the Italian center back will likely tell us a lot about the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Most likely to score a goal: Lautaro Martinez – The Argentinian striker had a dream start to the year and this season has already scored 26 goals in 35 games in all competitions. After failing to score in the first leg in Milan, the Inter's captain will make the difference and a potential win can put Inter in the Champions League's top eight for the second season in a row.

Man of the Match pick: Hakan Calhanoglu – After picking up an injury which forced him out for two weeks, the Turkish midfielder made his comeback over the weekend at Bologna, where Inter won their 13th game in a row in 2024. A lot of inter's performances this season have been driven by the quality of the playmaker.

Match prediction: Atletico 1, Inter 1 – While Atletico have to score the opener to have a better chance of qualification for the quarterfinals, Inter are in superb form and are the favorites, especially after winning 1-0 the first leg in Milan.