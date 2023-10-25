Rank Name Change Analysis

1 Manchester City -- City are inveitable, there's no other way to put it. Going into half without scoring and even allowing Young Boys to equalize, it was a match where things were too easy so City had to add some extra spice to the occasion.

2 Bayern Munich -- Bayern were impacted by the away trip to Turkey but thanks to Harry Kane and a strong mentality, the moment didn't become too big to handle as they keep the good times rolling.

3 Barcelona -- It's a win that feels like a loss for Barcelona with Joao Felix going down with an injury. Robert Lewandowski's return will provide a boost but when can Xavi get his first choice team together?

4 Real Madrid -- Another game, another Jude Bellingham goal as Vinicius Junior and the Englishman felt like Vini and Karim Benzema of Madrid's not too distant past.

5 Inter -- Lautaro Martinez didn't even need to score for Inter to pick up a comfortable victory as the contenders are beginning to separate in UCL play.

6 Arsenal -- Goals from two out of the three Gabriel's on the team is a good way to keep the ball rolling and overturn a dissapointing loss to Lens.

7 Real Sociedad -- We need to have a conversation about Brias Mendez. Scoring again, he has now picked up three goals and an assist in Champions League play while being supported by a strong defense.

8 Paris Saint Germain -- Rolling up on AC Milan like they were owed lunch money, PSG took care of business as 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery is graduating from being a Football Manager superstar to a full fledged one with a brace of assists.



9 Napoli -- Napoli may not have deserved to win but they did just that against a Union Berlin side that are now winless in their last nine matches.

10 Porto +4 They had us in the first half trailing to Royal Antwerp but Porto got the job done rolling for four goals in the second half of play in what was an emphatic beatdown.

11 RB Leipzig +4 You're not gonna lose many matches that Xavi Simons has a goal and an assist. He's something special.

12 Braga +1 Braga are a joy. They may not have defeated Real Madrid but they did win the xG battle and outshot Los Blancos 16 to 13. It's only a moral victory but it's a worthy one.

13 Feyenoord +7 Feyenoord are one of the Champions League surprising outfits. Santiago Gimenez made up for his suspension to start the competition with two quick goals as the Dutch side are in a great spot to advance.



14 Manchester United +5 No team needed a victory like Manchester United did as Harry Maguire and Andre Onana were unlikely heros to defeat Copenhagen.

15 Atletico Madrid -5 This is such a hard team to place as Atletico were built on their defense but now allow goals for fun. Now they'll be without Rodrigo De Paul due to a red card.

16 Lazio -5 A strong start to Champions League play all came crashing down in an away trip to the Netherlands. Pedro may have scored for the second consecutive game but that seems like a bad thing all things considered.

17 Newcastle United -4 Losing to Dortmund isn't a geat look and while Newcastle could be fine in the group of death, these are points that certainly could've helped.

18 Borussia Dortmund +4 Last matchday, Dortmund needed to build on a shutout draw and they did just that by defeating Newcastle United. They could be an unlikely team to crash the last 16.

19 Lens -2 Elye Wahi scored his second Champions League goal netting an equalizer over PSV. It was an important one too as along with Arsenal, Lens are in the drivers seat in group stage play.

20 Milan -4 On their day PSG are unstoppable but losses like that also shows how far Milan have to go to genuinely return to being one of Europe's elite.

21 Galatasaray -3 No team wants to face Galatasaray in Turkey, Maruro Icardi made up for his penalty woes but they weren't able to stand up verus Bayern.

22 Sevilla -1 Three matches in, Sevilla are already up against it if they'd like to even make Europa League this season. The big isue is that they also need to worry about avoiding relegation in Spain too.

23 PSV +4 Dropping points to Lens just isn't good enough. PSV can score at will but it hasn't translated to Europe.

24 Celtic +7 Drawing Atletico Madrid is a lifeline to their European hopes but scoring two goals from three shots on target also isn't sustainable. Celtic still have work to do.

25 Union Berlin -2 Nine matches without a win. A feel good story of Champions League play is fading before our eyes.

26 Benfica -2 Who would've guessed that Benfica would be among the winless teams at this stage?

27 RB Salzburg -2 This is a Champions League campaign to forget for Salzburg as they may struggle to pick up another point the rest of the way.

28 Crvena zeveda -2 Would've liked to pick up three points at home but one point is something they can build off of.

29 Young Boys -1 They scored a goal on City and their home stadium witnessed greatness so that counts for something.

30 Shakhtar Donetsk -1 Another valiant effort for the Ukrainian side. An away trip to face Barcelona is tough but they did their best and can build off of it.

31 Copenhagen -1 One missed penalty away from an important point but when a team can't take a free point in a match, moral victories don't matter much.