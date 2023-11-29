It's officially the business end of the UEFA Champions League group stage, and five knockout berths are up for grabs heading into Matchday 6.

Arsenal became the latest team to book their spot in the last 16 on Wednesday, following the lead of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, and Lazio on Tuesday. The Gunners also clinched top spot alongside Real Madrid and Bayern Munich on Wednesday, while Manchester City did the same a day earlier.

As always, you can watch the Champions League on Paramount+.

Here's a look at the knockout round scenarios that will set up for a dramatic conclusion to the Champions League group stage.

Group A

Bayern Munich (13 points): Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place.

Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place. Copenhagen (five points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win or draw against Galatasaray.

Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win or draw against Galatasaray. Galatasaray (five points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Copenhagen.

Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Copenhagen. Manchester United (four points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Bayern Munich plus a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Group B

Arsenal (12 points): Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place.

Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place. PSV (eight points): Qualified for the round of 16.

Qualified for the round of 16. Lens (five points): Eliminated from Champions League. A win or draw against Sevilla qualifies them for Europa League knockout round playoffs

Eliminated from Champions League. A win or draw against Sevilla qualifies them for Europa League knockout round playoffs Sevilla (three points): Eliminated from the Champions League; Can qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a win against Lens.

Group C

Real Madrid (15 points): Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place.

Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place. Napoli (seven points): Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win or draw against Braga or a loss where Braga doesn't make up a difference in h2h goals scored.

Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win or draw against Braga or a loss where Braga doesn't make up a difference in h2h goals scored. Braga (four points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Napoli plus a better goal scored record against Napoli.

Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Napoli plus a better goal scored record against Napoli. Union Berlin (two points): Eliminated from the Champions League; Can qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a win against Real Madrid plus a Braga loss to Napoli.

Group D

Real Sociedad (11 points): Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Inter.

Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Inter. Inter (11 points): Qualified for the round of 16; Cann clinch first place with a win against Real Sociedad.

Qualified for the round of 16; Cann clinch first place with a win against Real Sociedad. RB Salzburg (four points): Eliminated from the Champions League; Can qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a win or draw against Benfica.

Eliminated from the Champions League; Can qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a win or draw against Benfica. Benfica (zero points): Eliminated from the Champions League; anC qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a win against RB Salzburg.

Group E

Atletico Madrid (11 points): Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Lazio.

Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Lazio. Lazio (10 points) : Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win against Atletico Madrid.

Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win against Atletico Madrid. Feyenoord (six points): Qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Celtic (one point): Eliminated from the Champions League and cannot qualify for the Europa League.

Group F

Borussia Dortmund (10 points): Qualified for the round of 16.

Qualified for the round of 16. Paris Saint-Germain (seven points): Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Borussia Dortmund or a draw against Borussia Dortmund plus a Newcastle United draw or loss against AC Milan.

Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Borussia Dortmund or a draw against Borussia Dortmund plus a Newcastle United draw or loss against AC Milan. Newcastle United (five points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against AC Milan plus a Paris Saint-Germain loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against AC Milan plus a Paris Saint-Germain loss against Borussia Dortmund. AC Milan (five points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Newcastle United plus a Paris Saint-Germain loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Group G

Manchester City (15 points): Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place.

Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place. RB Leipzig (nine points): Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched second place.

Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched second place. Young Boys (four point): Qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Crvena zvezda (one point): Eliminated from the Champions League and cannot qualify for the Europa League.

Group H

Barcelona (12 points): Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place

Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place Porto (nine points): Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win or draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win or draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. Shakhtar Donetsk (nine points): Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Porto

Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Porto Antwerp (zero points): Eliminated from the Champions League and cannot qualify for the Europa League.

List of qualified teams