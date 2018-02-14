Champions League scores, highlights: Real Madrid, Ronaldo beat PSG; Liverpool rolls

There Champions League round of 16 continued on Wednesday with a pair of massive first leg games in Spain and in Portugal. Real Madrid rebounded from a one-goal, first-half deficit to defeat PSG. Meanwhile, Liverpool ran riot against Porto. Here's everything to know about Wednesday's action:

Real Madrid 3, PSG 1

In a battle of two tourney favorites, it looked like it would be all PSG after Adrien Rabiot's first-half goal put the French club in the lead, but Real responded with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo to earn a 3-1 win in the first leg.

Ronaldo's first came at the end of the first half after Toni Kroos was taken down in the box:

Ronaldo nets his 100th Champions League goal for Real. What a milestone. https://t.co/FwrJRfM3bL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 14, 2018

Then Ronaldo got a fortunate bounce in the second half, as the ball ricocheted his leg and trickled in:

Right place, right time. Who else, but Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/j5avwseaek — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 14, 2018

Marcelo added a late goal for the 3-1 lead, and PSG now has to put together a convincing performance in the second leg to move on.

Ronaldo's big day

Ronaldo's first goal gave him 100 Champions League goals for Real Madrid, becoming the first player to reach that tally for one club.

At 33, he could potentially add to that number for the next 3-4 years and finish north of 150 total UCL goals if he keeps it up. He currently has 116, 15 of which came for Manchester United.

Since September 2009 in the #UCL...



Cristiano Ronaldo: 💯 goals.

Leo Messi: 80 goals. pic.twitter.com/HHtfE1fOn4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2018

Liverpool 5, Porto 0

On Tuesday, Manchester City put together a dominant performance to almost surely book a spot in the quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Basel. On Wednesday, Liverpool outdid its English adversary with a 5-0 blowout win in Porto thanks to a Sadio Mane hat trick. Liverpool returns to Anfield next month with more than a foot into the next round.

It started early with Sadio Mane's opener in the 25th minute, and by the 70th minute it was 4-0. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah also scored, with Salah's goal showing perfectly how just everything went the English club's way.

Salah with the great bit of skill to give Liverpool the two-goal advantage!



He now has 30 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/uWOdBRLrQT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 14, 2018

What's next?

The Champions League returns next week with another batch of round of 16 ties (Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas, Chelsea vs. Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma, Sevilla vs. Manchester United).

The return legs for this week's matches will take place in early March.