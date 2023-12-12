We're halfway though the final matchday of Champions League group stage play and Manchester United's European race is now ocer, Napoli and Copenhagen booked their spots in the knockout stages and Benfica booked a Europa League berth in dramatic fashion. There wasn't a ton to play for on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean that the games didn't bring quite a few moments including a goal to remember from Angel Di Maria. Let's take a look at some takeaways from the matchday so far:

Tuesday's results

Lens 2, Sevilla 1

PSV 1, Arsenal 1

Union Berlin 2, Real Madrid 3

RB Salzburg 1, Benfica 3

Napoli 2, Braga 0

Inter 0, Real Sociedad 0

Copenhagen 1, Galatasaray 0

Manchester United 0, Bayern Munich 1

Erik ten Hag is probably safe but it's time for change

Once again, Manchester United finds themselves contemplating what comes next after a Champions League defeat, though this time without the prospect of European soccer, having finished at the bottom of Group A. It's disappointing to be grouped with Copenhagen, Bayern Munich, and Galatasaray and not even secure a third-place finish, but that's the current state at Old Trafford. Just as Harry Maguire was reclaiming his place in United's good graces, he left the match due to injury, followed by Luke Shaw, and Bayern scored the decisive goal, sealing United's misery.

Now, they face the daunting task of bouncing back against Premier League leaders Liverpool over the weekend. This is no small challenge for a club grappling with an identity crisis, injury concerns, and uncertainty about ownership changes before the transfer window. There's much to address in Manchester, and the laundry list of issues extends beyond ten Hag. The club is in the unenviable position of needing victories to attract the caliber of players necessary for Premier League contention while simultaneously lacking the strength to overcome top teams in the league.

How this limbo is managed will determine how quickly United can climb out of this hole, yet it's challenging to discern the right course of action. In some cases, giving more minutes to youth players seems reasonable, but it also complicates the task of selling players with no future at Old Trafford. One thing is clear: United needs to choose a direction and commit to it because their current state of limbo isn't benefiting anyone.

Our James Benge has more on their European debacle here.

Making the Europa League in style

Benfica's Champions League campaign has been one to forget, but when it mattered most, they managed to turn things around and prolong their European journey. In Austria, facing Red Bull Salzburg and needing to win by at least two goals, Benfica achieved just that in the first half. One of the goals, however, came from an unexpected source. During a corner kick, Angel Di Maria showcased his ball wizardry, executing an olimpico from the corner flag. Yet, this wasn't the only memorable moment of the game.

Despite their narrow margin, Benfica almost squandered their lead, allowing Salzburg to score following a deflection. However, in stoppage time, Arthur Cabral, who was subbed on in the 91st minute, came through. He found the back of the net in the 92nd minute, securing a Europa League spot in dramatic fashion.

While Benfica's Champions League campaign ended with a tinge of disappointment, they now have an opportunity to turn it into a positive in the Europa League.

Union Berlin let Europa League slip through

Facing formidable opponents in Real Madrid, Union Berlin were never the favorite to secure a victory, but they had enough chances gifted to them that could have made it happen. The first half witnessed Real Madrid's dominance until chaos ensued after Luka Modric missed a penalty. Union Berlin capitalized on the opportunity, going coast to coast, with Kevin Volland finishing the chance after David Alaba's clearance landed right in the path of the attacker.

Real Madrid made a comeback in the second half through a Joselu brace, but it wasn't enough to fully fend off the struggling German side. Alex Kral scored almost immediately after being subbed into the game. At that point, Union Berlin needed another goal to dream of turning their rough Champions League campaign into a Europa League berth. Unfortunately for them, no one finishes like Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos combined to score the eventual 90th-minute winner, abruptly ending Union Berlin's European adventure then and there.