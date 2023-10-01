Two teams coming off third-round victories in the EFL Cup square off when Chelsea visit Fulham in a 2023-24 English Premier League contest on Monday. Chelsea (1-2-3) edged Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 on Wednesday, while Fulham (2-2-2) defeated Norwich City 2-1. The Cottagers recorded a win and a draw against Chelsea in league play last season before the Blues posted a 2-0 triumph in a friendly over the summer.

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Fulham odds, while the Cottagers are +280 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Chelsea vs. Fulham money line: Blues +100, Cottagers +280, Draw +235

Chelsea vs. Fulham over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Fulham spread: Blues -0.5 (-105)

CHE: The Blues have scored a total of one goal in their last four matches across all competitions

FUL: The Cottagers have won just one of their last 22 EPL meetings with Chelsea



Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are looking to break out of their offensive funk as they have gone without a goal in three consecutive Premier League matches following a 3-0 victory against Luton Town on Aug. 25. Chelsea ended their drought across all competitions when forward Nicolas Jackson converted in the 50th minute of Wednesday's EFL Cup triumph over Brighton. But the 22-year-old, who also netted the Blues' last tally in EPL play, won't be available Monday after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend.

That means the Blues will be looking for more production from veteran Raheem Sterling. The 28-year-old leads the team with two goals, both of which came in the triumph over Luton Town. Sterling is looking to bounce back from a disappointing first season with Chelsea as he netted only six goals in 28 games after reaching double digits in each of the five previous campaigns while with Manchester City. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers haven't scored much this season, recording more than one goal in just one of their six EPL contests. Forward Carlos Vinicius is one of five players with a goal for Fulham in league play, as he converted in the team's 1-0 victory against Luton Town two weeks ago. The 28-year-old Brazilian also scored in the Cottagers' EFL Cup triumph over Norwich City.

Since their loss to Chelsea in a friendly on July 30, Fulham have dropped only two of nine matches across all competitions. The Cottagers have been solid defensively, allowing more than one goal only three times during that stretch. They have posted clean sheets in half of their Premier League matches this season, including each of the last two. See which team to pick here.

