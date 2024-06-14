Group B play in Euro 2024 begins on Saturday when Spain and Croatia collide at Olympiastadion in Berlin. Spain have won the tournament three times, which is tied with Germany for the most titles ever. La Roja enter this year's monthlong tournament as a +700 shot to lift the Euro 2024 trophy, behind England (+300), France (+340) and host country Germany (+550). On Friday Spain will face a Croatia side that has never advanced past the quarterfinals in the Euros.



Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Spaniards are the -110 favorites (risk $110) in the latest Spain vs. Croatia odds, with the Croats the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Spain vs. Croatia money line: Spain -110, Croatia +320, Draw +240

Spain vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Croatia spread: Spain -0.5 (-105), Croatia +0.5 (-125)

ESP: Alvaro Morata is tied for fourth all-time in goals (35) for Spain

CRO: Luka Modric has 175 appearances for Croatia

Why you should back Spain

La Roja have had Croatia's number over the last five years. In the last European Championship held three years ago, Spain knocked Croatia out of the tournament with a 5-3, extra time victory in the round of 16. And then in last year's Nations League final, the Spaniards won a penalty shootout over Croatia to lift the trophy. The Croatians have not beaten Spain since November 2018.

In addition, La Roja enter the tournament on a roll. The Spaniards have only one loss in their last 12 matches, and that defeat came to a Colombia team that is arguably the hottest in the world right now. In their two friendly matches to prepare for Euro 2024, Spain beat Andorra and Northern Ireland by a combined score of 10-1. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Croatia

Luka Modric remains a world-class midfielder, even at age 38. The former Ballon d'Or winner has 46 assists over the last nine LaLiga seasons for Real Madrid. In an international friendly on Saturday against world No. 6 Portugal, Modric scored a goal to help lift the Croatians to a 2-1 victory.

Modric and the rest of Croatia's attack will face a potentially vulnerable Spanish defense. In a friendly against Brazil on March 26, Spain could not close out a 2-0 lead and conceded three goals in a 3-3 draw. La Roja also gave up a soft goal in their last match, against Northern Ireland. See which team to pick here.

