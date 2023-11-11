Chelsea seek a second straight victory against a first-place team when they host Manchester City on Sunday in a 2023-24 English Premier League match. The Blues (4-3-4) are 10th in the Premier League table but stunned Tottenham 4-1 on Monday at Hotspur Stadium. That allowed City (9-0-2) to seize the top spot heading into Matchweek 12. The Citizens, who won last season's title for their fifth in six years, have won five straight games overall. They have beaten Young Boys in the Champions League twice over that span, including 3-1 on Wednesday.

Kickoff at London's Stamford Bridge is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. City are -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100), with Chelsea the +420 underdogs, in the latest Chelsea vs. Manchester City odds. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Man City vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 76-40-5 for a profit of more than $4,200 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 218-195-10 (+35.33) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Chelsea vs. Man City from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man City vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Man City money line: Chelsea +420, City -140, Draw +270

Chelsea vs. Man City over/under: 2.5 goals.

CHE: Have allowed more than one goal twice in their past 12 matches.

MNC: Have scored at least three goals in five of their past seven games.

Why you should back Man City

The Citizens remain the favorites to win the title again, and for good reason. With Erling Haaland joined by a cast that includes Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, the City attack is devastating. But they can also defend with the best of them. The reigning champs have scored a league-high 28 goals in 11 games while conceding just eight, fewest in the league. Haaland leads the EPL with 11 goals after scoring a record 36 last season, and he had a hat trick Wednesday.

The Norwegian star didn't score in the 6-1 victory against Bournemouth last weekend, but Silva netted a brace. Foden has scored in the past three games. And he's one of seven City players with at least two league goals. The Man City defense has yielded just 73 total shots, easily the fewest in the EPL. City have won five in a row against Chelsea, holding them without a goal each time. The Blues have scored six goals and conceded seven in their six matches at Stamford Bridge. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have been inconsistent, but they've started scoring goals on a regular basis. Nicolas Jackson had a hat trick against Spurs, and Chelsea have scored 14 goals over their past six matches in all competitions. They also took presumed league title contender Arsenal to the brink less than a month ago, taking a 2-0 lead into the 78th minute but settling for a 2-2 draw. Cole Palmer had goals against Tottenham and Arsenal, and the 21-year-old is becoming an integral piece.

Raheem Sterling scored in Chelsea's 2-0 EFL Cup victory against Blackburn before last week's London derby. The 28-year-old scored double-digit goals in each of his final five seasons with City, scoring 78 over that span. He has nine since joining Chelsea before last season but will be amped up to make a difference Sunday. The Blues are almost sure to sit back and defend. They have faced Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal at home but have yielded just seven goals in six home matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chelsea vs. Man City picks

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 2.5 goals.

