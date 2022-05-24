The UEFA Champions League final is almost here. The main event is Saturday, May 28 at 3 p.m. and you can catch all the action on CBS or Paramout+. But, before kickoff, you can prepare for Saturday's mammoth encounter between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Stade de France by checking out our back catalogue of action on CBSSN featuring both sides and the two team's managers over the years.

Starting this Tuesday, with a look at how each side navigated the latter stages of this edition as well as classic games featuring both European giants and their celebrated managers Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti and matchups of old including the 1981 final between the pair.

Real's thrilling semifinal win over Manchester City can be relived while Liverpool's close shave against Villarreal CF will also appeal as well as Los Blancos' famous "Decima" title which was won by Ancelotti in his first spell.

Here are our picks for the coming days.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

2021-22 round of 16, leg two: Real Madrid 3, PSG 1 -- 9 p.m. ET

Where it all started for Ancelotti and Real this season when they came back from the brink against Kylian Mbappe's PSG.

Finals archive: 2003 and 2013 -- 1:30 a.m. ET

Klopp and Ancelotti's maiden Champions League successes with Borussia Dortmund losing to German rivals Bayern Munich and Juventus needing penalties to beat AC Milan in an all-Italian final.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Finals archive: 2014 -- 6:30 p.m. ET

Ancelotti ends Real's wait for "La Decima" in Lisbon with his fourth Champions League final back in 2014.

2021-22 semifinals, leg one: Manchester City 4, Real Madrid 3 -- 9 p.m. ET

2021-22 semifinals, leg two: Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 1 -- 11 p.m. ET

Back-to-back, you will not want to miss out on reliving one of the most absorbing two-legged encounters in recent memory.

Thursday, May 26, 2022

2021-22 semifinals, leg two: Villarreal 2, Liverpool 3 -- 10 a.m. ET

The Reds' brush with humiliation against the plucky Spaniards which saw Klopp and his players ultimately stamp their Paris tickets.

Finals archive: 1994 and 2018 -- 6:30 p.m. ET

Real and Liverpool's most recent meeting which saw the Spaniards inflict pain upon the Premier League giants in Kyiv which may well motivate them to seek revenge here.

Friday, May 27, 2022

1981 European Cup Final: Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0 -- 9 p.m. ET

Liverpool and Real meet for the first time, in Paris of all places, with the Reds running out winners which gives Saturday's matchup a nice touch of history.

Finals archive: 2007 -- 1:30 a.m. ET

Revenge for Ancelotti on Liverpool with his Milan side after 2005 as the Italian claims his second UCL title in Athens.

Complete CBSSN Champions League archive schedule

All time eastern

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

2021-22 UCL, Round of 16, 1st Leg: Inter Milan vs. Liverpool – 10 a.m.

2021-22 UCL, Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Real Madrid vs. PSG – 9 p.m.

2021-22 UCL, Quarterfinals, 2nd Leg, Real Madrid vs. Chelsea – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

2013, 2003 UCL Finals: Finals Archive – 1:30 a.m.

1999, 2005 UCL Finals: Finals Archive – 2 a.m.

2021-22 UCL, Quarterfinals, 1st Leg: Benfica vs. Liverpool – 10 a.m.

2008, 2014 UCL Finals: Finals Archive – 6:30 p.m.

2021-22 UCL, Semifinals, 1st Leg: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid – 9 p.m.

2021-22 UCL, Semifinals, 2nd Leg: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City – 11 p.m.

Thursday, May 26, 2022

2021-22 UCL, Semifinals, 2nd Leg: Villareal vs. Liverpool – 10 a.m.

2018, 1994 UCL Finals: Finals Archive – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27, 2022

2020-21 UCL, Quarterfinals, 1st Leg: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool – 10 a.m.

1981 European Cup Final: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid – 9 p.m.

2018 UCL Final: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool – 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 2022