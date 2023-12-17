Following a first leg where things were level between the two sides, America and Tigres will play for the Liga MX title at Estadio Azteca on Sunday night in the second leg. America led for most of the first leg prior to Tigres scoring a 71st-minute equalizer via Ozziel Herrera. But with the tie now flipping to America's home stadium, it could give them the advantage in the second leg. If the score is level at the end of regulation the match will go to extra time before eventually heading to a penalty shootout if still tied.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 17 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: TUDN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Club America -150; Draw +240; Tigres UNAL +500

Storylines

Club America: All eyes will be on Henry Martin as the Club America striker has had quite an impressive season scoring nine goals and assisting five more in all competitions. While he has been limited to only 17 appearances due to injuries, Martin has been able to perform at a high level when healthy and will be counted on in this match. American winger Alex Zendejas could also play a part in the outcome of the match. With a victory, America can extend their record number of Liga MX titles to 14.

Tigres UNAL: Tigres have a rare chance to win back to back Liga MX titles. The winners of the 2023 Clausura trophy, Tigres certainly know a thing or two about winning in big moments and won't see this moment as too big having been there plenty of times before.

Prediction

It will be another close match but the presence of Martin and home field advantage will prove to be the difference as America win yet another title. Pick: Club America 2, Tigres UNAL 1