The 2023 Concacaf Champions League officially kicks off on Tuesday, and there will be a new champion come the final this summer. Reigning champions the Seattle Sounders, one of the most consistent sides in Major League Soccer, failed to qualify for the competition and can only watch from afar. The winner of the competition doesn't automatically qualify for the next edition, unlike the UEFA Champions League.

The teams from MLS in the cup are MLS Cup champs Los Angeles FC, followed by Philadelphia Union, Orlando City SC and Austin FC. The Mexican teams are the favorites with Tigres, Leon, Pachuca and Atlas leading the waty.

Round of 16 first legs are this week and the return legs are next week. Games on Fox Sports can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Here's what to know:

Concacaf Champions League bracket

Round of 16 schedule

First legs

Tuesday, March 7

Violette vs. Austin FC, 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Alianza vs. Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tigres vs. Orlando City, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)



Wednesday, March 8

Tauro vs. Leon, 6 p.m. ET (FS2)

Olimpia vs. Atlas, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Espana, 10 p.m. ET (Fox Soccer Plus)



Thursday, March 9

Motagua vs. Pachuca, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

L.D. Alajuelense vs. LAFC, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)



Second legs

Tuesday, March 14

Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza, 8 p.m. ET (Fox Soccer Plus)

Austin FC vs. Violette, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Atlas vs. Olimpia, 10:15 p.m. ET (FS2)



Wednesday, March 15

Real Espana vs. Vancouver, 6 p.m. ET (FS2)

Orlando City vs. Tigres, 8:15 p.m. ET (FS2)

LAFC vs. L.D. Alajuelense, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS2)



Thursday, March 16

Leon vs. Tauro, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Pachuca vs. Motagua, 10:15 p.m. ET (FS1)

Quarterfinals

To be played on April 11

Semifinals

To be played over two legs on April 25 and May 2.

Final

To be played over two legs on May 31 and June 4.