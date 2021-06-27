The 2020 Copa America group stage in nearly over, and the knockout stage is starting to take shape. With Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile already through, Ecuador punched their ticket Sunday with a surprising 1-1 draw with host Brazil. Ecuador still haven't won a single group stage game, but three draws saw them move clear into fourth place in the group and into the quarterfinals. Ecuador just had to make sure they didn't earn less points than Venezuela, but with the Vinotino losing to Chile, Gustavo Alfaro's team managed to continue their journey.

Eder Militao scored the opener for a Brazil team that saw some changes to the lineup but was still more than formidable, but it was Angel Mena's 53rd-minute strike that earned the underdogs the crucial point.

Here's the goal:

With the result, Brazil finished in first in the group, followed by Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.

The knockout stages begin on Friday, while Group A wrap up play on Monday.

Here are the standings, schedule and scores.

Group B GP W D L PTS GD Brazil 4 3 1 0 10 +8 Peru 4 2 1 1 7 -2 Colombia 4 1 1 2 4 -1 Ecuador 4 0 3 1 3 -1 Venezuela 4 0 2 2 2 -4

All times Eastern



June 13

Brazil 3, Venezuela 0

Colombia 1, Ecuador 0

June 17

Colombia 0, Venezuela 0

Peru 0, Brazil 4

June 20

Venezuela 2, Ecuador 2

Colombia 1, Peru 2

June 23

Ecuador 2, Peru 2

Brazil 2, Colombia 1

June 27

Ecuador 1, Brazil 1

Peru 1, Venezuela 0

Group A GP W D L PTS GD Argentina 3 2 1 0 7 +2 Paraguay 3 2 0 1 6 +3 Chile 4 1 2 1 5 -11 Uruguay 3 1 1 1 4 -1 Bolivia 3 0 0 3 0 -5

All times Eastern

June 14

Argentina 1, Chile 1

Paraguay 3, Bolivia 1

June 18

Chile 1, Bolivia 0

Argentina 1, Uruguay 0

June 21

Uruguay 1, Chile 1

Argentina 1, Paraguay 0

June 24

Uruguay 2, Bolivia 0

Paraguay 2, Chile 0

June 28

Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m.

Argentina vs. Bolivia, 8 p.m.

Knockout stage

July 2

Quarterfinal 1, 7 p.m.

July 3

Quarterfinal 2, 7 p.m.

July 4

Quarterfinal 3, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4, 9 p.m.

July 6

Semifinal 1, 7 p.m.

July 7

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m.

July 10

Third-place match, 6 p.m.

Final, 8 p.m.