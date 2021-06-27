The 2020 Copa America group stage in nearly over, and the knockout stage is starting to take shape. With Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile already through, Ecuador punched their ticket Sunday with a surprising 1-1 draw with host Brazil. Ecuador still haven't won a single group stage game, but three draws saw them move clear into fourth place in the group and into the quarterfinals. Ecuador just had to make sure they didn't earn less points than Venezuela, but with the Vinotino losing to Chile, Gustavo Alfaro's team managed to continue their journey.
Eder Militao scored the opener for a Brazil team that saw some changes to the lineup but was still more than formidable, but it was Angel Mena's 53rd-minute strike that earned the underdogs the crucial point.
Here's the goal:
ECUADOR TIES IT 🇪🇨— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2021
They come up with a huge second half goal against Brazil and keep their Copa America hopes alive 👏👏
(sponsored by @BMWUSA) pic.twitter.com/RE5fVW1M2P
With the result, Brazil finished in first in the group, followed by Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.
The knockout stages begin on Friday, while Group A wrap up play on Monday.
Here are the standings, schedule and scores.
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|GD
Brazil
|4
3
1
0
10
+8
Peru
|4
2
1
1
7
-2
Colombia
|4
1
1
2
4
-1
Ecuador
|4
0
3
1
3
-1
Venezuela
|4
0
2
2
2
-4
All times Eastern
June 13
Brazil 3, Venezuela 0
Colombia 1, Ecuador 0
June 17
Colombia 0, Venezuela 0
Peru 0, Brazil 4
June 20
Venezuela 2, Ecuador 2
Colombia 1, Peru 2
June 23
Ecuador 2, Peru 2
Brazil 2, Colombia 1
June 27
Ecuador 1, Brazil 1
Peru 1, Venezuela 0
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|GD
Argentina
|3
2
1
0
7
+2
Paraguay
|3
2
0
1
6
+3
Chile
|4
1
2
1
5
-11
Uruguay
|3
1
1
1
4
-1
Bolivia
|3
0
0
3
0
-5
All times Eastern
June 14
Argentina 1, Chile 1
Paraguay 3, Bolivia 1
June 18
Chile 1, Bolivia 0
Argentina 1, Uruguay 0
June 21
Uruguay 1, Chile 1
Argentina 1, Paraguay 0
June 24
Uruguay 2, Bolivia 0
Paraguay 2, Chile 0
June 28
Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m.
Argentina vs. Bolivia, 8 p.m.
Knockout stage
July 2
Quarterfinal 1, 7 p.m.
July 3
Quarterfinal 2, 7 p.m.
July 4
Quarterfinal 3, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4, 9 p.m.
July 6
Semifinal 1, 7 p.m.
July 7
Semifinal 2, 9 p.m.
July 10
Third-place match, 6 p.m.
Final, 8 p.m.