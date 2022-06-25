SP Corinthians will host Santos FC for the second time in less than a week as the Brazilian Serie A season continues on Saturday. The sides faced off just four days earlier in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16, the first of three matches these teams will play against each other over the course of the month. Corinthians won the Copa match 4-0 and look to continue their success in league play when they host Santos again on Saturday night. But the visiting club is going to be a hard team to keep down, considering they have only lost three matches so far this season. You can see what happens when you stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 6 p.m. ET. The latest Corinthians vs. Santos odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Corinthians as the +105 favorite (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line. Santos is listed as the +270 underdog, while a draw is priced at +190. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the Brazilian Serie A and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Corinthians vs. Santos

Corinthians vs. Santos date: Saturday, June 25

Corinthians vs. Santos time: 6 p.m. ET

Corinthians vs. Santos live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Corinthians vs. Santos

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Corinthians vs. Santos, Eimer is picking both teams to score at a +110 payout. The expert knows both teams are playing very well this season and pack a lot of firepower, so there will absolutely be goals scored in this matchup.



Corinthians has scored 17 goals in 13 matches, the fourth-most goals in the league so far this season and good for second place on the Brazilian Serie A table. Santos, despite being shut out in the Copa match earlier this week, has actually scored 18 goals through 13 games and has rebounded to score in each match following a loss this season. The one thing going against the visitors is that they are also conceding goals on a regular basis with 13 given up on the season.



"While the Copa match was not a good look, Santos should be able to find their old scoring ways as they have done in the past but will struggle to stop a red-hot Corinthians side from scoring in return," Eimer told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream Brazilian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Brazil Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Brazil Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.