Croatia and Spain will battle for the UEFA Nations League title on Sunday. Croatia won 4-2 against the Netherlands after extra time in the semifinals thanks to the goals scored by Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic and extra-time goals from Bruno Petkovic and Luka Modric from penalties. Spain won 2-1 against Italy with a goal from Joselu in the 88th minute after Ciro Immobile scored following Yeremy Pino's opener. If the final ends without a winner after 90 minutes, the match will go to extra time and then possibly to penalties. This is the third-ever edition of the Nations League as in 2019 Portugal won the first edition, while in 2021 France lifted the cup. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, June 18 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadion Feijenoord -- Rotterdam, Netherlands

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

Odds: Croatia +275; Draw +230; Spain +103 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Croatia: Zlatko Dalic's side showed good spirit and quality in the competition, winning a difficult group with Austria, France and Denmark and then defeating the Netherlands in the semifinal. This could be the last chance for Croatia's golden generation to lift a major trophy after losing the 2018 World Cup final against France. The leader of this roster is clearly Modric, but Dalic will have to deal once again with the absence of his best player in defense, Josko Gvardiol. Ivan Perisic is expected to start together with Pasalic and Kramaric to complete the attacking line.

Spain: Spain are the favorites of this final as they showed personality and courage, eliminating European champions Italy in the semifinals with a late goal. La Roja changed coach after the 2022 World Cup and the new coach, Luis de la Fuente, can count on a squad full of talent and experience, with players like Alvaro Morata, Rodri, Gavi and Yeremy Pino. Spain want to make up for the disappointment of the 2021 Nations League final loss against France and return to winning their first trophy since Euro 2012.

Prediction

Spain are expected to lift the cup and win the competition after winning against Italy in the semifinals on Thursday. Pick: Spain 3, Croatia 1.