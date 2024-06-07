The United States Men's National Team seek their third consecutive victory when they take on Colombia in an international friendly on Saturday at Commanders Field in Landover, Md. The USMNT suffered back-to-back losses before defeating Jamaica 3-1 in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League on March 21. Three days later, the Americans knocked off Mexico 2-0 to win the competition for the third straight time. They'll now face a tough test in Colombia, who have won six in a row and are riding a 21-game unbeaten streak.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. The Americans are slight +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line in the latest USMNT vs. Colombia odds, while the Colombians are +165 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +205 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Colombia vs. USMNT picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He was also solid on his Premier League picks in 2023-24 going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

USMNT vs. Colombia money line: USMNT +160, Colombia +165, Draw +205

USMNT vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals



USMNT vs. Colombia spread: USMNT -0.5 (+160)



USA: The Americans have gone 0-5-2 against the Colombians since their last win in the series in March 2005



COL: The Colombians are 13-5-3 all-time against the USMNT

Why you should back USMNT

The Americans outscored their opponents 5-1 in their last two matches, with one of the tallies being an own-goal by Jamaica in the sixth minute of stoppage time that knotted the match at 1-1. Winger Haji Wright took over from there, registering a brace in extra time. The 26-year-old Californian netted 16 tallies for Coventry City in the EFL Championship during the 2023-24 season.

Midfielder Giovanni Reyna assisted on both of Wright's goals against Jamaica and then scored one of his own in the USMNT's triumph over Mexico for the Concacaf Nations League title. Also converting versus the Mexicans was midfielder Tyler Adams, whose goal in the 45th minute proved to be the winner. The 25-year-old New Yorker missed the majority of Bournemouth's English Premier League season due to a hamstring injury but made his first appearance for the Americans for the first time since the 2022 World Cup. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Colombia

The Colombians have not lost since dropping a 1-0 decision to Argentina in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Feb. 1, 2022, posting 16 wins and five draws during their current unbeaten run. They have recorded 11 goals during their six-game winning streak, with nine different players converting. Winger Luis Diaz is the only player with multiple goals over the stretch, as he registered a brace in a 2-1 victory against Brazil in a 2026 World Cup qualifier this past November that began the team's string of wins.

Colombia won both of their previous two matches this year, edging Spain 1-0 and Romania 3-2 in friendlies. Defender Daniel Munoz was the hero against the Spaniards as he tallied in the 61st minute to lead his team to victory on March 22 in London. The Colombians withstood Romania's comeback attempt in Spain four days later after building a 3-0 lead on goals by striker Jhon Cordoba, winger Jhon Arias and midfielder Yaser Asprilla. See which team to pick here.

