D.C. United announced on Friday that forwards Taxi Fountas and Nigel Robertha have been placed on administrative leave. According to a report from The Athletic, the suspensions were the result of an altercation sparked by a racial slur during a training session.

Fountas has been accused of directing a racial slur toward Robertha, per The Athletic. Robertha reportedly responded by assaulting Fountas, and the team chose to suspend both players for the time being.

D.C. United released a statement on Friday announcing its decision and said that MLS is going to "gather all available information" about the incident.

"D.C. United players Taxi Fountas and Nigel Robertha have been placed on paid administrative leave while MLS investigates possible violations of League policy. D.C. United promptly reported the matter to the League Office at which point MLS began to gather all available information. "The players will be unavailable for team activities during the pendency of that review. Placement on paid administrative leave is not a disciplinary measure."

Fountas was also accused of using a racial slur during a match against Inter Miami last season. MLS investigated the incident but could not find conclusive proof that Fountas had uttered the slur, so he was not disciplined.

Just hours before announcing the suspensions of Fountas and Robertha, D.C. United also revealed that it had terminated its athletic trainer for "a discriminatory hand gesture made by the individual that surfaced in a photograph published across social media platforms on July 20, 2023."