The games keep coming for Tata Martino and Inter Miami. They have to travel to Washington D.C. to face yet another undefeated team without Lionel Messi. Despite securing passage to the last eight of the Concacaf Champions Cup with an aggregate victory over Nashville SC, the story of their midweek action was Messi's withdrawal in only the 50th minute of play which raises quite a bit of concern for the team, especially after he missed time near the end of last season with a leg injury as well. With an international break on the horizon too, Inter Miami will have to learn how to play without Messi sooner than later.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, March 16 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 16 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Audi Field -- Washington, D.C.

: Audi Field -- Washington, D.C. TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: D.C. United +105; Draw +270; Inter Miami +230

Storylines

D.C. United: A big injury boost could be coming in the form of Christian Benteke who is back in training following a thigh injury. D.C. have only scored two goals outside of his opening day hat trick so to say that his return would be a welcome sight for the attack is quite an understatement. Scoring four goals from set plays this past season, the Belgian will have his chances against the Herons.

Inter Miami: Without Messi, it's a bleak picture for Miami. They've played 11 games without their talisman and average 1.2 goals per game fewer than when he's on the field, while conceding a goal per game more too. That's not a great trend. No one has been able to step up to score when Messi isn't present either. That could change, but until it does what the Herons can do will be capped.

Prediction

Set plays will yet again be Miami's undoing as they lose their second game of the season which also happens to be their second game of the season without Messi, continuing a worrying trend. Pick: D.C. United 2, Inter Miami 1