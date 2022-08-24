A spot in the 2022 UEFA Champions League group stage is up for grabs when Dinamo Zagreb hosts Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of their playoff clash on Wednesday on Paramount+. Glimt took the first leg 1-0 thanks to a 37th minute goal from Amahl Pellegrino, and they are seeking their first-ever UCL group stage appearance. Meanwhile, Dinamo was eliminated in the playoff round last year and last saw the Champions League group stage in 2020. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia is set for 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt vs. Dinamo Zagreb date: Wednesday, August 24

Bodo/Glimt vs. Dinamo Zagreb time: 3 p.m. ET

Bodo/Glimt vs. Dinamo Zagreb live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Dinamo Zagreb vs. Bodo/Glimt

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Bodo/Glimt vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Green is backing both teams to score at -145 odds. The 1-0 result in the first leg was surprising for both teams since each loves to push forward, sometimes at the detriment of the defense. Glimt has scored 35 goals over their last nine games across all competitions, which equates to 3.9 goals per match. Dinamo hasn't been quite as proficient, but they have found the back of the net 26 times over their last nine, or 2.9 goals per match.

Dinamo has to score to have a chance for a UCL run, so that's motivation enough for them to get on the scoreboard. But Glimt may have the best individual striker in this game with Pellegrino, whose goal in the first leg was sandwiched between a pair of two-goal games. He led the Eliteserien with 19 goals last season and has four goals over his last four 2022 Champions League qualifiers. He could be the one that takes advantage of Dinamo being on the attack and leaving the back end vulnerable.

"We should see a more open and entertaining game, as Dinamo Zagreb will be forced to take risks and commit men forward in a bid to overturn the deficit," Green told SportsLine. "Both teams to score looks appealing."

