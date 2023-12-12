Paris Saint-Germain go to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday needing a win to be sure of a UEFA Champions League knockout phase berth. A draw could be enough for Luis Enrique's men, but a victory would not only confirm safe passage to the round of 16, but also top spot in Group F given the tightness of the German and French outfits to Newcastle United and Milan heading into the final day -- PSG, the Magpies and the Rossoneri all still have chances to go through. A draw would be enough for Dortmund to confirm first place but PSG's fate would depend upon the result between Newcastle and Milan in that case. Edin Terzic's side have not been in great December form with a DFB Pokal exit to Stuttgart as well as a Bundesliga loss to RB Leipzig and a draw with Bayer Leverkusen. PSG are on the up, though, now top of Ligue 1 having won their last eight consecutive games in the French topflight -- a round of 16 berth and possibly top spot in Group F potentially puts a very positive spin on where Les Parisiens are right now. A three-game losing streak away from Parc des Princes and no clean sheet since late 2020 suggests that this will be a huge challenge for PSG, but they have never lost four consecutive European games away from home.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Dortmund +270; Draw: +300; PSG -125

Team news

Dortmund: Mats Hummels has a domestic suspension incoming but is available here and rolled back the years last time out. Emre Can, though, is banned here after picking up three yellow cards. Marcel Sabitzer is up against it to recover from a calf issue while Felix Nmecha is now out until 2024. Marius Wolf Could return but Julian Ryerson, Youssoufa Moukoko, Sebastien Haller and Julian Duranville are all out. Ex-PSG man Thomas Meunier was not registered for the competition so will not face his former club.

Potential Dortmund XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Ozcan; Reus, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Fullkrug.

PSG: Ousmane Dembele will not return to his former home because of suspension so Bradley Barcola can hope to start after scoring vs. Nantes over the weekend. Warren Zaire-Emery made an unexpectedly swift return from injury and will hope to be involved in Germany. Nuno Mendes Presnel Kimpembe, Fabian Ruiz, Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico are all out for Luis Enrique and most of those will not play again before 2024.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Barcola, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Prediction

PSG know the importance of finally executing a successful away performance in Europe this season and Luis Enrique has been warned regarding the risks of experimenting with so much at stake. The French champions should have enough to win here, especially considering Dortmund's midfield headache. Pick: Dortmund 1, PSG 2.