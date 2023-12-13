Borussia Dortmund will try to advance out of the UEFA Champions League group stage, but they must first get past Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday on Paramount+. Kylian Mbappe and the French side defeated Dortmund 2-0 in the reverse fixture, but are still second in Group F with seven points. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga side tops the list with 10 points and will push for victory after winning just one of their last five league matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and get full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Dortmund vs. PSG odds list PSG as -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Serie A and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch PSG vs. Dortmund

Dortmund vs. PSG date: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Dortmund vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

Dortmund vs. PSG live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. Dortmund

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 81-50-5 for a profit of almost $3,700 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 240-216-11 (+35.17) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

For Dortmund vs. PSG, Eimer is picking a first-hour draw for a +125 payout. The expert is expecting the Parisians to play a very offensive game since they need a win this match and make up a two-goal differential in order to top Group F. However Dortmund can top the group even if Wednesday's match ends in a draw, so Eimer is expecting them to "park the bus" and make it difficult for PSG to score.

"I believe Dortmund is preparing for defensive warfare here," Eimer told SportsLine. "We should expect a heavily defensive-based unit fielding the pitch that will try to grind this match to a halt and play for that scrappy, physical and frustrating draw. Until Dortmund go down on goals, there's no real reason for them to press in this match, and the question becomes how quickly PSG can get on the scoresheet." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. Get full Champions League coverage and analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.