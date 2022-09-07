The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sporting CP @ Eintracht Frankfurt

What to Know

Sporting CP is set to square off against Eintracht Frankfurt in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 12:45 p.m. ET September 7th at Deutsche Bank Park. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Last year, Sporting CP got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Manchester City 0-0. As for Eintracht Frankfurt, they lost in the final of the Europa League to Rangers.

If last season is anything to go by, Sporting CP has the upper hand here; we'll see if Eintracht Frankfurt steps up. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

