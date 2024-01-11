Another El Clasico is officially on the calendar for Sunday after both Real Madrid and Barcelona advanced to the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The storied rivalry match was set after both sides won their semifinal matchups. Barcelona secured a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Thursday to ensure they would meet Real Madrid once again this season, with Robert Lewandowski and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal scoring in the second half.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, advanced to the final under much more chaotic circumstances. Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid 5-3 after extra time on Wednesday in which they went down in the seventh minute. The sides from the Spanish capital went back-and-forth for 120 minutes until Real Madrid scored twice in the last minutes of extra time.

Sunday's matchup marks the second meeting of the teams this season. Real Madrid won the first game between the two sides this campaign on Oct. 28, when Jude Bellingham scored twice to ensure his side's come-from-behind victory. They will play at least one more time this season on April 21.

