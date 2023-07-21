A year after winning their first major international prize, England have arrived in the southern hemisphere hoping to add a World Cup to go along with their European crown. Sarina Wiegman's side are missing three players who were crucial to their triumph last year, most notably their captain and their top scorer, but will still be expected to make light work of Haiti, who will play their first ever match at this tournament on Saturday.

Les Grenadières beat Senegal and Chile in the inter-continental play offs to make it to the tournament and have several players who might threaten England, none more so that Melchie Dumornay -- also known as Corventina -- the extremely highly rated teenager who joined Lyon earlier this month. If Haiti are to pull off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, she will surely need to star. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"For more coverage of the Women's World Cup be sure to tune into CBS Sports Golazo Network where Morning Footy, Box 2 Box and Attacking Third will be bringing you all the highlights, analysis and coverage you need of the action Down Under"

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 21 | Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 21 | 5:30 a.m. ET Location: Lang Park, Brisbane

Lang Park, Brisbane TV: Fox | Live stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV (try for free)

Fox Fox Sports App, fuboTV (try for free) Odds: England -10000; Draw +1600; Haiti +5500

Storylines

England: The Lionesses might be one of the tournament favorites but their candidacy would surely be improved if it weren't for the absence of three crucial players for the side that won Euro 2022. Captain Leah Williamson and her Arsenal team mate Beth Mead, top scorer at that tournament and Ballon d'Or runner up, both missed out with ACL injuries, as did playmaker Fran Kirby, who has a knee issue. There is still plenty of quality for Wiegman to pick from but those absences will be keenly felt.

Meanwhile those players who did travel found themselves locked in a dispute with the English Football Association over performance-related bonus payments, which the governing body did not intend to award. Those discussions have now been paused for the duration of the tournament. "Last year we presented the FA with concerns relating to our bonus and commercial structures," said the players. "The hope was that discussions would lead to a solution before the commencement of our World Cup. We are disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved.

"We view the successful conclusion of these discussions, through player input and a transparent long‑term plan, as key for the growth of women's football in England. With our opening game on the horizon, we Lionesses have decided to pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament."

Catch up with all the latest news and notes from the Women's World Cup and the rest of the beautiful game with Morning Footy, now also available as a podcast!

Haiti: In the trying circumstances that have engulfed Haitian football in recent years, the women's team have been a ray of light. Allegations of sexual abuse have gone to the top of the federation and president Yves Jean-Bart, handed a lifetime ban by FIFA's ethics committee in June 2020 over his alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female footballers. His ban was subsequently overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

On the pitch, Haiti will face a major test not just against England but in a quality group that includes China and Denmark. They have upset the odds even in getting this far and their captain Nerilia Mondesir says they will keep battling to upset the odds. "Our greatest strength is our cohesiveness as a team. We trust in ourselves; we do everything together. Even when we lose, we fight for every blade of grass. We're battlers. That's probably our best quality. We battle to the end even when our opponents are stronger than us on paper."

Prediction

England should have more than enough to get the job done eventually even if Haiti slow their progress early on. PICK: England 3, Haiti 0